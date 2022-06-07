Tuna Poke Brown Rice Bowls

I love making poke bowls at home - though I do tend to have shredded chicken or some tuna salad for my teenager to enjoy instead of raw tuna. More for me! In the past, I've relied on chilled white rice, but my family has been trying to incorporate more brown rice in our meals. So I pull out my Instant Pot and instead of using the rice setting at 12 minutes of cook time, I use that setting at 15 minutes of cook time instead. And that is the biggest bit of time investment in this meal!

I do like to make the marinade and give the tuna a soak in the refrigerator for an hour or two to give the fish a chance to really take on these great flavors. If you're in a rush or don't have time to let it rest, you can just stir and serve, but I like the depth of flavor that comes with giving it a little time to get to know each other. The toppings on this bowl are ones I love. If you don't love it, don't use it. If I missed something you love or you just have something on hand you'd like to use … do that!

I rarely serve this with anything other than a light beer or chilled glass of white wine. This is definitely a favorite of mine and I hope you'll find it worthy of putting on your menu rotation too.