Skillet Chicken with Orzo, Tomatoes & Chèvre

Orzo is a pasta that's rice-shaped and that makes it perfect for loads of one-pan meals. This time around, I'm sharing one that relies on already cooked chicken, loads of flavor kings like smoked paprika, balsamic vinegar, garlic, sun dried tomatoes, and cherry tomatoes, and the aforementioned orzo simmered to perfection in chicken stock. There's a lot going on here without there being a lot of work.

As is often the case, there's some space for switching things up. This recipe calls for cooked chicken, but if your fridge is home to leftover pork, steak, tofu, or seafood, they can all find their way into this dish. How much you season and cook them will depend on your preferences. I love the garlic in this dish, but pepper and sun dried tomatoes could pretty easily be swapped out for other favorites or what you have on hand. If you aren't a fan of capers' briny goodness, feel free to omit or substitute chopped olives instead. Even the orzo could be swapped with another small pasta though its shape does lend itself to this particular dish. Different cheese? Sure. Skip the tomatoes and onions? Okay - but they really shine in this recipe.

Since this dish really does have a bit of everything, I usually just grab a beverage and call it dinner. If you have a bit of baguette on hand, tear off a piece or two of that to sop up any juices in the bottom of your bowl. Quick and simple eating is here for the foreseeable!