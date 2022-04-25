Breakfast Hash Brown Casserole

I really love make ahead breakfast ideas for the weekend. As the person most likely to be making breakfast in my house, I really enjoy putting a little time into preparing something the evening before and then listening to music while I sip my coffee and pet the dog while the oven does the rest once morning arrives. And this casserole really has it all: hash browns, eggs, sausage, peppers, onions, garlic, and cheese. What's more, you can save any leftovers and have a quick microwavable breakfast during the week. What's not to love?

You can, of course, tweak what you add to this casserole. Keep the egg mixture about the same, but swap one kind of cheese for another - something that melts well is nice though - or opt for diced ham or crumbled bacon instead of sausage. I've added chopped spinach and asparagus or ramps and mushrooms. You get the idea.

Fresh fruit, coffee, tea, and/or orange juice are simple items to get on the table to round out this very complete morning casserole. Of course, since it only takes about ten minutes or so to assemble, you could also prepare it in the morning … but there is something a bit decadent about just popping a baking dish into the oven and letting the kitchen make your morning meal.