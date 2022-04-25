Breakfast Hash Brown Casserole
I really love make ahead breakfast ideas for the weekend. As the person most likely to be making breakfast in my house, I really enjoy putting a little time into preparing something the evening before and then listening to music while I sip my coffee and pet the dog while the oven does the rest once morning arrives. And this casserole really has it all: hash browns, eggs, sausage, peppers, onions, garlic, and cheese. What's more, you can save any leftovers and have a quick microwavable breakfast during the week. What's not to love?
You can, of course, tweak what you add to this casserole. Keep the egg mixture about the same, but swap one kind of cheese for another - something that melts well is nice though - or opt for diced ham or crumbled bacon instead of sausage. I've added chopped spinach and asparagus or ramps and mushrooms. You get the idea.
Fresh fruit, coffee, tea, and/or orange juice are simple items to get on the table to round out this very complete morning casserole. Of course, since it only takes about ten minutes or so to assemble, you could also prepare it in the morning … but there is something a bit decadent about just popping a baking dish into the oven and letting the kitchen make your morning meal.
Breakfast Hash Brown Casserole
- 1 pound ground sausage (breakfast, Italian, or other bulk sausage will work)
- ½ red bell pepper, diced
- ½ green bell pepper, diced
- ½ c. chopped onion
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 8 eggs
- ½ cup milk
- 2 c. shredded cheddar cheese, divided
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 16-20 oz. frozen hash brown potatoes
Preheat the oven to 350°F. Lightly grease a 3-quart baking dish with non-stick cooking spray; set aside.
In a medium skillet, cook the sausage until it's browned and crumbled. Drain, pour into a large bowl, and set aside.
In the same skillet, cook the diced peppers, onion, and garlic for about 5 minutes, or until tender. Add the vegetables to the sausage mixture.
In another bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, half of the shredded cheese, salt, and pepper. Add the potatoes and stir thoroughly.
Pour the egg and potato mixture in with the sausage and vegetables; mix well. Pour the mixture into the prepared baking dish and top with the remaining cheese.
Cover the baking dish with aluminum foil and bake for 25 minutes. Remove the foil and continue to bake for another 20-25 minutes, or until the potatoes are browned and the cheese is melted and bubbly. Remove the casserole from the oven and let it cool for 5 minutes before serving.
- Yields: 8-10 servings
- Preparation Time: About an hour
