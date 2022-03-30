Mediterranean Meatball Pita Sandwiches

You may have noticed that I like prepping for the future when it comes to all things culinary. Whether it's making a big batch of meatballs to work into everything from subs to spaghetti or baking enough pita to feed an army or make multiple meals, I like setting myself up for quick and easy meals with some planning for the future.

Of course, you can use premade meatballs and pita from the market or make your own when it's time to assemble this meal. Just know that will involve a different kind of planning - whether it's adding those things to your grocery list or making sure you give yourself enough time to accomplish all that kitchen magic in the same day. Juggle your time as it suits you and enjoy it!

I think this meal just wants a cold beer or glass of wine (or iced tea or lemonade) to make it complete. Enjoy the combination of flavors, textures, and colors this lovely meal bring to your table.