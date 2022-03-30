Mediterranean Meatball Pita Sandwiches
You may have noticed that I like prepping for the future when it comes to all things culinary. Whether it's making a big batch of meatballs to work into everything from subs to spaghetti or baking enough pita to feed an army or make multiple meals, I like setting myself up for quick and easy meals with some planning for the future.
Of course, you can use premade meatballs and pita from the market or make your own when it's time to assemble this meal. Just know that will involve a different kind of planning - whether it's adding those things to your grocery list or making sure you give yourself enough time to accomplish all that kitchen magic in the same day. Juggle your time as it suits you and enjoy it!
I think this meal just wants a cold beer or glass of wine (or iced tea or lemonade) to make it complete. Enjoy the combination of flavors, textures, and colors this lovely meal bring to your table.
Mediterranean Meatball Pita Sandwiches
- Meatballs
- 1 (5.3 oz.) container plain Greek yogurt
- ½ c. sour cream
- ½ tsp. minced garlic
- 1½ T. lemon juice
- 1 T. rice vinegar
- 1 T. diced fresh dill
- 1 tsp. salt
- ½ tsp. pepper
- Pita bread
- 6 oz. grape tomatoes, halved
- ¾ c. diced cucumber
- ½ c. diced red onion
Preheat the oven to 400°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and arrange the raw meatballs, evenly spaced, on the baking sheet. Bake the meatballs for 18-22 minutes, or until they each internal temperature of 160°F.
Mix the yogurt, sour cream, garlic, lemon juice, vinegar, dill, salt and pepper together until well blended. Chill until ready to serve.
Slice the pita bread in half.
Remove the meatballs from the oven and place 2 meatballs into each half of pita bread. Drizzle with the yogurt sauce and top with the tomatoes, cucumbers, and red onion.
- Yields: 8 servings
- Preparation Time: 30 minutes (assuming you've mixed the meatballs and made the pita earlier - or used premade)
