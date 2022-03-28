Sheet Pan Pita Bread

One of my favorite parts of frequenting one of my favorite Middle Eastern restaurants is being able to dip pillowy pita bread into hummus and enjoying as much as I can. The bread is fresh and the hummus is smooth and it brings me joy. But what would you say if I told you that that fresh pillowy pita bread can be made at home and if you have a bread machine and an oven, it's even easy?

Once a month or so, I make a batch (or two) of this pita bread. Some gets enjoyed right away and the rest gets cooled and tucked into resealable freezer bags to get used throughout the month. For a family that loves dipping it in hummus or tucking all manner of delicious things into it, this low-effort recipe is just what you need.

I like rolling my dough out on a metal pastry board to keep things from getting too sticky, but a clean counter dusted generously with flour will also do the trick. Just make sure you give the dough a few minutes to relax before baking - it will make puffing easier and get you exactly the results you want.