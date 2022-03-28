Sheet Pan Pita Bread
One of my favorite parts of frequenting one of my favorite Middle Eastern restaurants is being able to dip pillowy pita bread into hummus and enjoying as much as I can. The bread is fresh and the hummus is smooth and it brings me joy. But what would you say if I told you that that fresh pillowy pita bread can be made at home and if you have a bread machine and an oven, it's even easy?
Once a month or so, I make a batch (or two) of this pita bread. Some gets enjoyed right away and the rest gets cooled and tucked into resealable freezer bags to get used throughout the month. For a family that loves dipping it in hummus or tucking all manner of delicious things into it, this low-effort recipe is just what you need.
I like rolling my dough out on a metal pastry board to keep things from getting too sticky, but a clean counter dusted generously with flour will also do the trick. Just make sure you give the dough a few minutes to relax before baking - it will make puffing easier and get you exactly the results you want.
Sheet Pan Pita Bread
- 1 c. warm water
- 2 ¼ tsp. instant yeast
- ½ tsp. sugar
- 2 T. extra virgin olive oil
- 2 ¾ c. all-purpose flour
- 1 ½ tsp. salt
Place all of the ingredients in the pan of a bread machine and choose the dough setting. Run the cycle to completion.
Preheat the oven to 500˚F.
Punch the dough down and transfer it to a clean surface and divide into 8 even pieces. Cup your hand around each dough ball and roll until you no longer see a dimple or seam underneath. Cover the balls with a damp kitchen towel and let them rest for 15 minutes.
Place a dough ball onto a surface generously dusted with flour and press gently into a disk with your fingertips to disperse bubbles. Roll each dough ball to 6” wide and less than 1/4” thick. Move the disk several times while rolling to ensure it doesn’t stick to the counter. Keep the rolled disks covered with a damp towel so they don’t dry out. Do not stack them.
Place half of the pieces of dough on a baking sheet and bake on the bottom rack of the oven at 500˚F for 2 to 3 minutes or until puffed. Remove from oven and transfer to a rack for 5 minutes then cover with a dry towel to keep the pitas from drying out.
- Yields: 8 servings
- Preparation Time: 30 minutes
