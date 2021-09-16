Grilled Mediterranean Meatball Dinner

Burgers are a summertime staple and pretty quick to make happen on the grill, even on busy nights. However, when I really want to put dinner together quickly, I aim for meatballs. They are smaller than the patties I make for burgers and they grill up in less than 10 minutes! What's more, the meatball mixture, yogurt sauce, and even prepping the veggies for the grill can all be done in advance so that dinner can really be fast. It's perfect, tastes great, and gets cheers from my family. What's not to love?

I love this recipe so much that I often double or triple the meatball part of this meal and form and freeze the extra meatballs for even quicker meals later on. I've also been known to grill or bake the meatballs and tuck them into pita bread or sub rolls. Sandwiches never had it so good!

While the recipe as written is an entire meal on its own, I also love tossing a little halloumi - also known as grilling cheese - on the hot cast iron griddle plate after I've taken everything off the grill and turned off the gas. A minute or so on each side gives us a creamy, squeaky bit of delicious to have alongside this beautiful meal. Enjoy!