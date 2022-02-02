Spicy Sour Cream Chicken Enchiladas
The beginning of February generally has me and my family hunkering down for some of winter's most brutal weather. But while we might be staying in, we're eating well while we do! This time around, I'm sharing an enchilada recipe that tucks heat into the filling and sauce while adding enough creaminess and heartiness to easily allow you to tick the comfort food button on this one.
If you have other ideas for the filling, go for it. For me, this recipe is all about the sauce. I adore it and have been known to make it for pasta dishes too! Green onions are optional, but they do give this dish a fresh pop that is quite nice. If you can use them, I do recommend it.
Chips with salsa and guacamole are often found in the same meal as this. I also like making a simple cilantro lime rice in the pressure cooker. That allows me to serve these over it and use the rice to sop up any sauce on the plate. If it don't have rice on hand, I grab a spoon or a plain flour tortilla. I'm not throwing out that extra sauce and you shouldn't either. Enjoy!
Spicy Sour Cream Chicken Enchiladas
- 2 cups cooked shredded chicken
- ½ cup cooked/canned black beans, rinsed
- ½ red pepper, seeded and chopped
- ½ yellow onion, peeled and diced
- 2 cups grated pepper jack cheese, divided
- 4 flour tortillas - 12 inch
- Cooking spray
- 2 cups chicken broth
- 1 T. cornstarch mixed with 1 T. cold water
- 1 can green chilies - 4 ounces
- 1 cup sour cream
- Green onions for garnish, optional
Preheat the oven to 350° F.
In a medium bowl, mix the chicken, black beans, red pepper, onion, and ⅔ cup of the pepper jack cheese. Divide the mixture between the flour tortillas, roll up and place into a 9" X 13" baking dish sprayed with cooking spray; set aside.
Add the chicken broth to a 10" skillet and heat to a low simmer over medium-high heat. When it reaches a simmer, add the cornstarch mixed with cold water and stir constantly until thickened. Remove the skillet from the heat and let stand for about 3 minutes. Stir in the green chilies and sour cream.
Pour the sauce over the enchiladas in the baking dish and top with the remaining pepper jack cheese. Bake in the preheated oven for 20-23 minutes. Broil until the cheese is browned. Garnish with green onions, if desired.
- Yields: 4 servings
- Preparation Time: 40 minutes
