Spicy Sour Cream Chicken Enchiladas

The beginning of February generally has me and my family hunkering down for some of winter's most brutal weather. But while we might be staying in, we're eating well while we do! This time around, I'm sharing an enchilada recipe that tucks heat into the filling and sauce while adding enough creaminess and heartiness to easily allow you to tick the comfort food button on this one.

If you have other ideas for the filling, go for it. For me, this recipe is all about the sauce. I adore it and have been known to make it for pasta dishes too! Green onions are optional, but they do give this dish a fresh pop that is quite nice. If you can use them, I do recommend it.

Chips with salsa and guacamole are often found in the same meal as this. I also like making a simple cilantro lime rice in the pressure cooker. That allows me to serve these over it and use the rice to sop up any sauce on the plate. If it don't have rice on hand, I grab a spoon or a plain flour tortilla. I'm not throwing out that extra sauce and you shouldn't either. Enjoy!