Cheesy Green Onion Muffins

I like having some "easy bread" options on hand for serving alongside meals. If I have the time to run the bread machine, one of my favorites is cast iron focaccia. But if I'm dealing with a tighter timeline, I'll turn to savory muffins, biscuits, or scones to fill the need. One of my absolute favorites are these muffins.

Packed with two kinds of cheese and tangy green onions, these muffins are perfect alongside everything from pasta and casseroles to chili and soups. I tend to make a double batch and freeze a bunch. Then I simply take some out of the freezer and warm them in the microwave whenever I have the need for an easy bread side when dinner rolls around. Pun definitely intended!

You could swap out the cheeses for other options. I've used both cheddar and Swiss with great success. Really, this is an excellent use for the small bits of different cheeses that accumulate in your cheese drawer. You have those bits of cheese and a cheese drawer, right? Put them to use with these muffins that will help round out your meal, time after time.