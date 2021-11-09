Cast Iron Focaccia

One of the benefits of colder weather is being able to enjoy baking bread again without fear of heating up the house too much. One of my favorite options of late involves making dough in my bread maker and baking it in a very hot oven in a cast iron skillet. The result is absolutely stunning focaccia. And while the recipe below offers a topping favored in my home, there are as many ways to top focaccia as there are ways to top a pizza!

Using a bread machine helps take a lot of the work out of making focaccia and gives you perfect rising conditions for your dough. If you don't have one, it's easy enough to do it by hand. One of the most approachable recipes I've used can be found on Bon Appetit. A cast iron skillet is ideal for the baking of the focaccia because it heats evenly and holds the heat beautifully for making this bread's color and texture downright perfect.

This bread is excellent as an accompaniment to pasta dishes, roasted meats, and even alongside a salad as part of a light lunch. Of course, this time of the year, my favorite way to have it is as a mop for my favorite soups and stews. Enjoy!