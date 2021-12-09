Weeknight Shorts: Cajun Chicken Pasta

When this time of the year rolls around, one of the nicest gifts you can give yourself is a collection of delicious, simple recipes that either feed a crew or give you leftovers for when it gets busy again (so ... now). So for the next few posts, I'll be sharing some quick meal ideas that often use one pot or skillet and always bring the flavor to the table. No bow or ribbon needed!

This dish takes a box of pasta, a couple chicken breasts, some veggies, and builds a creamy Creole inspired sauce that will leave you reaching for seconds. What's more, it's a one pot meal. Try using a bowl you'll use for serving to keep the chicken and veggies warm during other parts of prep and you'll have so few dishes to clean after too!

I just pour everyone around the table their favorite beverages and we dig in. This dish is so popular at my house, we make it at least once a month. Sometimes I mix up the veggies in it but this version is my family's favorite. Let me know if you like it too and if you find any tweaks you want to share!