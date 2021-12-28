Pumpkin Crepes with Apple Cider Caramel
I treasure the time between Christmas and New Year's Day because my family and I are off school and work (or at least I'm not following my regular writing schedule) and there are glorious days of sleeping in and having long, lazy brunches. One of my favorites involves having my husband make a big 'ol pile of crepes while I prep some fillings and a topping or three. This time around, I'm sharing a pumpkin cream filled version that's drizzled with a tangy apple cider caramel. It's downright festive!
You can use canned pumpkin or pumpkin (or butternut squash) that you've roasted and pureed yourself. Mixing it with whipped cream and cream cheese means a very cheesecake-inspired flavor. You can increase the amount of pumpkin or squash if you are a big fan of it. I've been known to double the amount and get cheers around my table. You can skip the cider, but it's a delightfully tangy touch to this fun dish.
I like browning some sausage (as shown here) or frying up some bacon to serve alongside these crepes. You could also have warm muffins, pastries, or the like to give it more of a breakfast buffet table feel. Remember - there's on a week between the holidays and it makes sense to savor these mornings while they last!
Pumpkin Crepes with Apple Cider Caramel
- 2 c. heavy whipping cream
- ½ tsp. vanilla extract
- ¼ c. powdered sugar
- 8 oz. cream cheese, softened
- 3 T. pumpkin puree
- ½ c. unfiltered apple cider
- 6-8 crepes - use a store bought package or make your own
In a medium mixing bowl, whip the cream until soft peaks start to form, then add the vanilla extract and powdered sugar.
Add the softened cream cheese, small portions at a time, and blend softly. Add the pumpkin puree and blend thoroughly; set aside.
Bring the apple cider to a boil; reduce the heat to maintain a simmer and reduce the volume by half. The mixture will be thick and caramel-like.
To serve, spoon the pumpkin filling into the crepes and drizzle the apple cider caramel over the top. Enjoy!
- Yields: 3-4 servings
- Preparation Time: 20 minutes
