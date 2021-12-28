Pumpkin Crepes with Apple Cider Caramel

I treasure the time between Christmas and New Year's Day because my family and I are off school and work (or at least I'm not following my regular writing schedule) and there are glorious days of sleeping in and having long, lazy brunches. One of my favorites involves having my husband make a big 'ol pile of crepes while I prep some fillings and a topping or three. This time around, I'm sharing a pumpkin cream filled version that's drizzled with a tangy apple cider caramel. It's downright festive!

You can use canned pumpkin or pumpkin (or butternut squash) that you've roasted and pureed yourself. Mixing it with whipped cream and cream cheese means a very cheesecake-inspired flavor. You can increase the amount of pumpkin or squash if you are a big fan of it. I've been known to double the amount and get cheers around my table. You can skip the cider, but it's a delightfully tangy touch to this fun dish.

I like browning some sausage (as shown here) or frying up some bacon to serve alongside these crepes. You could also have warm muffins, pastries, or the like to give it more of a breakfast buffet table feel. Remember - there's on a week between the holidays and it makes sense to savor these mornings while they last!