Ginger-Garlic Short Ribs with Roasted Vegetables and Glazed Mushrooms

Sometimes, when we have the opportunity to gather the larger family together, we'll sit down to a table featuring a gorgeous rib roast, roasted vegetables, and all manner of delightfully seasoned culinary treats. When I'm keeping things small, I have also found a great way to get that same feeling in a smaller meal. Using my handy Instant Pot, a heavy sheet pan, and my favorite skillet, I set about recreating the essence of the meal described above with beef short ribs, a bevy of root vegetables, fresh mushrooms, and the makings of a flavorful sauce that will find a place in your dreams.

The key to making this menu work is to start with the veggies roasting in the oven and then get the ribs cooking in the pressure cooker. While those both cook, you can assemble a fantastic sauce and sauté fresh mushrooms. Then the sauce finds its way to both the ribs and the mushrooms and everything finds everything else as it comes time to serve it.

One of the things I love most about this menu is that it foregoes any fancy dishes and just asks for a nice sized serving bowl for each guest around the table. It gives me the flavor of a fancy rib roast with the feeling of a hearty stew. And, for me, that's just about perfect for Christmas. Happy Holidays!