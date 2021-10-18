Jerk Chicken with Coconut Rice and Spicy Pineapple Relish
I love how Caribbean food effortlessly blends sweetness with fiery hot flavors. Whether you are making sweet potatoes or plantains a foundation for chiles or blending coconut and pineapple opposite of jerk seasonings and crushed red peppers, there's something wonderful about the complex dance this food performs on our tastebuds. So get ready for that and more with this one bowl meal.
A creamy coconut rice is made extra easy with an electric pressure cooker, although you could use a rice cooker or the stove top if you do not have one. In either of these alternatives, cook the rice as you would if making a pot of unflavored jasmine rice. The vegetables added to the chicken mix are flexible. I chose mine based on what I had on hand and thought would be pretty in the bowl. Pick what brings you joy.
I just pour a chilled beer for enjoying alongside a meal like this. No other embellishments needed. Just dig in and enjoy!
Jerk Chicken with Coconut Rice and Spicy Pineapple Relish
- 1 ½ c. white jasmine rice
- 1 ½ c. water
- 1 (14 oz.) can coconut milk
- ½ tsp. salt
- 1 T. maple syrup
- 4 boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into bite-sized pieces
- 2 T. Jamaican jerk seasoning
- 1 T. coconut oil, melted
- 3 T. freshly squeezed lime juice
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1 tsp. kosher salt
- 1 T. olive oil
- 1 small onion, sliced into thin wedges
- 1 orange bell pepper, seeded and sliced into strips
- 1 c. diced pineapple
- 1 small jalapeño pepper, seeded and minced
- 1 T. pineapple or apple jelly or jam
- 1 tsp. lime juice
- Salt and pepper, to taste
Place the coconut rice ingredients (jasmine rice through maple syrup) into the pot of your Instant Pot. Set the pot on the rice setting (12 mins @ high pressure) and allow the pressure to naturally release for 10 minutes before manually releasing the pressure.
While the rice is cooking, toss the chicken breast pieces with the next five ingredients (Jamaican jerk seasoning through kosher salt) until well combined.
Heat the olive oil in a large, nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Sauté the onion and bell pepper until crisp-tender. Add the seasoned chicken breasts and continue cooking until the chicken is cooked through and the sauce is slightly thickened, about 15 minutes.
To make the relish, combine all of the ingredients (diced pineapple through salt & pepper) and place in a small serving bowl.
To serve, spoon the chicken and relish over the rice in bowls. Serve warm.
- Yields: 4 servings
- Preparation Time: 30 minutes
Add new comment