Jerk Chicken with Coconut Rice and Spicy Pineapple Relish

I love how Caribbean food effortlessly blends sweetness with fiery hot flavors. Whether you are making sweet potatoes or plantains a foundation for chiles or blending coconut and pineapple opposite of jerk seasonings and crushed red peppers, there's something wonderful about the complex dance this food performs on our tastebuds. So get ready for that and more with this one bowl meal.

A creamy coconut rice is made extra easy with an electric pressure cooker, although you could use a rice cooker or the stove top if you do not have one. In either of these alternatives, cook the rice as you would if making a pot of unflavored jasmine rice. The vegetables added to the chicken mix are flexible. I chose mine based on what I had on hand and thought would be pretty in the bowl. Pick what brings you joy.

I just pour a chilled beer for enjoying alongside a meal like this. No other embellishments needed. Just dig in and enjoy!