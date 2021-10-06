Grilled Beef Tenderloin, Poblano Peppers & Mushrooms
Last time, we brought dinner inside and roasted it in a hot oven. This time around, we're firing up the grill to take advantage of a meal the fire can provide. Summer's over, but summer eating is still around! With a lean beef tenderloin and fresh poblano chiles and mushrooms, dinner can happen in about a half hour.
If you are looking to cook your tenderloin until rare, you should have it on the grill for around 20 minutes. Medium-rare is 25 minutes (that's where I like it). And medium-well is 30 minutes. I don't recommend grilling it longer unless you have a much larger tenderloin. Mine was a 2 pound segment and was perfect for four servings.
I sliced some roasted garlic sourdough I had around and topped it with marinated sungold tomatoes. Then I remembered I had some burrata and added that to the bruschetta too. What a glorious feast ... particularly since it only took about a half hour to be ready to eat ... out in the sunshine, of course!
Grilled Beef Tenderloin, Poblano Peppers & Mushrooms
- Olive oil
- Kosher salt
- Freshly cracked black pepper
- 1 small piece of beef tenderloin - about 2 lbs.
- 2-3 whole poblano chiles
- 4-5 large button mushrooms
Prepare the grill for medium heat grilling (400° F) and place a cast iron grill plate or two on your grill.
Generously coat the tenderloin, chiles, and mushrooms first with the olive oil and then with a generous sprinkling of kosher salt and freshly cracked black pepper.
When the grill is ready, place everything on the grill plate and cover the grill. Turn after 5 minutes and replace the cover. Continue with this process until the chiles, mushrooms, and tenderloin are all cooked to your preferences. I like to have a bit of char on the peppers (which are usually done first), let them cool a little, and then peel the charred outer skin off the chiles, deseed them, and chop them into bite-sized pieces.
The mushrooms are usually the second to be done. I like to grill them whole and slice them into pieces outside as I continue grilling the tenderloin.
To achieve a medium-rare tenderloin (which is what I prefer), I like to turn it 4 times (25 minutes total) and drizzle any of the oil and seasoning that gathered in the container I seasoned my dinner with about halfway through. Allow the meat to rest while you slice mushrooms and chop peppers and prepare any other items you wish to serve. Slice the meat against the grain and serve it topped with grilled peppers and mushrooms.
- Yields: 4 servings
- Preparation Time: 30 minutes
Add new comment