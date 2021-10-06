Grilled Beef Tenderloin, Poblano Peppers & Mushrooms

Last time, we brought dinner inside and roasted it in a hot oven. This time around, we're firing up the grill to take advantage of a meal the fire can provide. Summer's over, but summer eating is still around! With a lean beef tenderloin and fresh poblano chiles and mushrooms, dinner can happen in about a half hour.

If you are looking to cook your tenderloin until rare, you should have it on the grill for around 20 minutes. Medium-rare is 25 minutes (that's where I like it). And medium-well is 30 minutes. I don't recommend grilling it longer unless you have a much larger tenderloin. Mine was a 2 pound segment and was perfect for four servings.

I sliced some roasted garlic sourdough I had around and topped it with marinated sungold tomatoes. Then I remembered I had some burrata and added that to the bruschetta too. What a glorious feast ... particularly since it only took about a half hour to be ready to eat ... out in the sunshine, of course!