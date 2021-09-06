Ramen Tuna Poke Bowl

I've been making poke bowls for years. A cousin to sushi, raw fish often factors into these gems, but instead of tucking everything inside a roll of rice or nori, you set it out on display, often on a bed of cool rice, but this time around, I'm setting one up on a bed of ramen. It streamlines the process even more!

A note about preparing ramen: I like to put a cake of dried ramen in the bottom of a large glass bowl and pour boiling water from my electric tea kettle over it to cover. Then put a plate or plastic wrap over the top of the bowl and let it steam while you prepare the rest of the meal. In this case, I also set a steamer basket filled with broccoli in the bowl before covering it so my steamed broccoli gets taken care of in this step too!

Arrange your bowl to make your heart and tongue happy. Add more heat or less. More crunchy or less. And once you've got a good bowl before you, dig in! I like pouring a tall glass of iced tea to have with this meal. No sides necessary or even desired. This one has it all!