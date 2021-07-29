Instant Pot Short Rib Bowls
Beef short ribs are absolutely delicious, but often require a lot of work to get that generally tough meat to become the fall apart flavor bombs they become after hours of simmering or braising. Or, you could grab your Instant Pot and have them done plus a bunch of delicious supporting actors to give you some glorious one-bowl meals.
The two-step process for the ribs involves a stay in the Instant Pot with a glorious rub pressed into the ribs followed by slathering with a quick homemade sauce before a few minutes under the broiler (you could also fire up the grill for this step). Minutes later, you have perfect short ribs ready to be nestled onto a bed of rice and garnished with lots of fresh veggies to complete your meal.
When I say this is a one bowl meal, I mean it. Pour a beer, cider, or glass of wine (or iced tea or lemonade or cold water) and dig in! You can tweak the fresh veggies in this bowl to suit what you have on hand, what's ripe in the garden, or what you are craving, but keep it fresh and light to offset the heavier meat in this dish.
Instant Pot Short Rib Bowls
- 1 c. water
- 1 tsp. garlic powder
- 1 tsp. onion powder
- 1 tsp. ground ginger
- 1 tsp. black pepper
- 1 tsp. salt
- 2 lbs. beef short ribs
- ¾ c. soy sauce (or GF tamari, if avoiding gluten)
- ¼ c. dark brown sugar
- 1 T. rice vinegar
- ½ T. toasted sesame oil
- 1 tsp. minced fresh ginger
- 1 tsp. minced fresh garlic
- 1 tsp. chili garlic sauce
- 2 T. corn starch
- 1 c. steamed rice
- ½ c. sliced sweet mini pepper
- 1-2 thinly sliced baby turnips
- 1 thinly sliced radish
- 1 sliced green onion
- 1 serving short ribs with pan juices
Place the wire rack into the insert of your pressure cooker and pour in 1 cup of water. Combine 1 teaspoon of each: garlic powder, onion powder, ground ginger, black pepper, and salt; rub this mixture all over the beef ribs. Place the beef ribs on the rack, so they are above the water underneath.
Click the lid into place, make sure the valve is in the sealing position, then cook on Manual HIGH Pressure for 30 minutes. Let the pressure naturally release for 10 minutes (do not open the valve for 10 minutes after the 30 minute cook time is over). Once it's released naturally for 10 minutes, open the valve to release the rest of the pressure.
Meanwhile combine the ingredients for the sauce in a small saucepan over medium heat, whisking until smooth and thickened, about 5 minutes. You can also prepare the rice and vegetables for the bowls.
Once the pressure has been released from the pressure cooker, turn the broiler on in your oven and place the beef short ribs on a foil lined baking sheet or broiler pan. Brush the sauce on all sides of the ribs and broil for 1 to 2 minutes on each side, until the sauce becomes glossy and sticky.
When ready to serve place a cup of rice in the bottom of an individual serving bowl and nestle a serving of ribs on top. Spoon some of the pan juices over the rice and garnish the bowl with the sliced pepper, turnips, radish, and green onion. Serve warm.
- Yields: 4 servings
- Preparation Time: 1 hour
