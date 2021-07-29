Instant Pot Short Rib Bowls

Beef short ribs are absolutely delicious, but often require a lot of work to get that generally tough meat to become the fall apart flavor bombs they become after hours of simmering or braising. Or, you could grab your Instant Pot and have them done plus a bunch of delicious supporting actors to give you some glorious one-bowl meals.

The two-step process for the ribs involves a stay in the Instant Pot with a glorious rub pressed into the ribs followed by slathering with a quick homemade sauce before a few minutes under the broiler (you could also fire up the grill for this step). Minutes later, you have perfect short ribs ready to be nestled onto a bed of rice and garnished with lots of fresh veggies to complete your meal.

When I say this is a one bowl meal, I mean it. Pour a beer, cider, or glass of wine (or iced tea or lemonade or cold water) and dig in! You can tweak the fresh veggies in this bowl to suit what you have on hand, what's ripe in the garden, or what you are craving, but keep it fresh and light to offset the heavier meat in this dish.