Everything Grilled Vegetables

By the time July is quickly giving way to August, I'm finding every reason I can to fire up the grill and avoid turning on the stove. Fortunately, my family loves all manner of grilled goodness and while I'm having everything from chicken to fish and steaks to chops spend some time over the flame, I've gotten into the habit of finding a mix of veggies to share the grill as well. Then I'm set with sides when everything is done too!

I like using everything bagel seasoning because I measure one tablespoon and then I'm done. It works on everything (heh) and gives me a lovely batch of grilled veggies I can serve as is alongside the main course while being versatile enough to chop and toss with a dressing to make a salad, serve over rice or pasta, or even tuck into pita bread for a delightful sandwich. I've even popped leftovers into quiche!

A few suggestions on veggies - prep them so they are similarly sized as that will make it easier to keep an eye on them and turn them as needed. Check for doneness every time to you are going to turn them. I like leaving them whole and showy for along big pieces of meat, but I tend to chop them smaller for serving with kebabs or the like. And they also love spending time with hummus, dips, and feta or goat cheese! Really, if you have the grill going, consider tossing a batch of these veggies on too. It might become your most delicious habit!