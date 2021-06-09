Cast Iron Breakfast Pizza

1 round of pizza dough (this can be store-bought or homemade - I made mine in my bread machine)

2 T. olive oil

1 T. butter

6 eggs

¼ c. heavy cream

Salt & pepper, to taste

4 oz. crumbled, cooked breakfast sausage

4 oz. diced ham

⅓ c. diced onion

⅓ c. diced green pepper

1 ½ c. grated mozzarella cheese

Make sure your pizza dough is at room temperature or slightly warm. Preheat the oven to 550°F. You can preheat later, but bear in mind that it takes a bit of time for most ovens to reach that temperature.

Pour the olive oil into a cast iron skillet. Rotate the skillet to fully cover the bottom of the skillet. Place the round of pizza dough in the pan and press lightly to cover the bottom of the skillet; cover with plastic wrap while you prepare the toppings.

Heat the butter in a nonstick skillet over medium heat. Soft scramble the eggs (whisk them with the cream and salt and pepper before adding them to the pan). They should be shiny and not quite set when you remove them from the heat. Add the sausage, ham, onion, and green pepper to the skillet and toss to combine.

Remove the plastic wrap from the cast iron skillet and, using your fingers, gently press into the dough to make little divots in the dough and extend the dough at least 1 ½ inches up the side of the skillet. Add the egg mixture topping to the top of the crust and generously sprinkle the grated cheese evenly over the crust and toppings.

Bake the pizza in the preheated oven for 10-15 minutes or until the crust is crisp and the cheese is perfectly melted. If you find that the bottom of the pizza is not crisp enough, you can put the hot skillet (use oven mitts!) on a stovetop burner over medium heat to crisp it a bit more. A few minutes ought to do it. Allow the pizza to cool another 10-15 minutes before slicing into 8 slices.