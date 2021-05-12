Crispy Rice and Tuna Bundles

I love sushi. I love poke. I love blending the two in a little bundle that I can pick up and pop in my mouth. While this recipe is a lovely appetizer for a crowd, I actually prefer having it as my main course because I love it that much. So many excellent flavors and textures to make my little foodie heart sing!

I actually like to plan ahead and make the sushi rice a day before if I can and press it into the baking pan and refrigerate it overnight. I find that extra step makes it easier to keep the rice from falling apart while pan frying. Also, I like to drizzle a touch of toasted sesame oil into the avocado oil for a little extra flavor, but it's entirely optional and not an issue if it's skipped.

What to have with a dish like this? I love slicing cucumbers and tossing them with some toasted sesame oil, soy sauce, rice vinegar, scallions, and poppyseeds or black sesame seeds as a dressing. What a fresh, wonderful meal to enjoy as the weather starts to make you think of summer days!