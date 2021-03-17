Weeknight Shorts: Pumpkin Falafels

My family enjoys working meatless meals into our routine fairly regularly. Whether it's eggplant parmesan, sweet potato and quinoa chili, or falafels, it's nice to view meals as more than a meat-focused event. This time around, I'm sharing a quick and clever falafel recipe featuring pumpkin. In about 20 minutes, you can have a generous pan of crispy, flavorful falafels to tuck into pitas, set atop salads, or dip into hummus and/or yogurt sauce. I love recipes like this.

If you don't have a food processor, you can mash all of the ingredients together with a fork or mixer, but the food processor makes incredibly quick work of it and gives a very smooth mixture. Besides, using a food processor is pretty fun!

Depending on my timing and energy levels, I will also add veggies to have alongside - either in the form of a simple Greek salad or just some chopped tomatoes, onions, and cucumbers. But really, you can just have a plate of these and call them dinner too. There's a lot of yum to enjoy!