Quinoa Vegetable Chili
Whether it's Meatless Monday or something less organized, many of us try to aim for at least one meatless meal a week. But if you feel like that means you'll need to find a lot of time to cook, take heart and trust in your Instant Pot. The same all day simmered flavor it gives to meaty stews and chilis can be imparted in a good vegetarian chili too.
Because this chili has a foundation of sweet potatoes and quinoa, it tends to be a bit sweet. There's also not a lot of heat, but you can always add diced chipotles in adobo or a bit of cayenne to suit your tastes. The quinoa can be fairly thirsty, so I recommend not draining the canned tomatoes or beans. That moisture will help keep this chili moist and flavorful.
I like to serving this chili in bowls with lots of toppings. It makes it customizable and all your own. No need to have anything else with dinner. This one's ready in a half hour and does it all.
- 1 T. olive oil
- 1 medium red onion, chopped
- 3-4 cloves garlic, minced
- 1.5 pounds sweet potatoes (about 2 medium), peeled and chopped into ½-inch pieces
- 2 T. chili powder
- 1 T. ground cumin
- 1 tsp. dried oregano
- ½ tsp. smoked paprika
- ½ tsp. salt
- ¼ tsp. black pepper
- 28 oz. can fire roasted diced tomatoes - do not drain
- 2 ½ c. vegetable or chicken broth
- ¾ c. quinoa
- 1 can black beans - do not drain
- 1 can red kidney beans - do not drain
Heat the olive oil using the sauté setting of your Instant Pot. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, 2-3 minutes. Add the garlic and stir for another 30 seconds.
Increase the heat to medium and add the chopped sweet potatoes to the pot. Cook for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in the chili powder, cumin, oregano, smoked paprika, salt, and pepper. Cook, stirring, for 2-3 minutes to deepen the flavors of the spices.
Stir in the the diced tomatoes, broth, quinoa, and beans (undrained).
Place the lid on the Instant Pot and set the machine to cook at high pressure for 15 minutes. Allow the pot to release its pressure naturally. Serve the chili hot with hot sauce, shredded cheese, diced red onion, tortilla chips, and any other toppings you enjoy with chili.
- Yields: 4-6 servings
- Preparation Time: 30 minutes
