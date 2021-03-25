Quinoa Vegetable Chili

Whether it's Meatless Monday or something less organized, many of us try to aim for at least one meatless meal a week. But if you feel like that means you'll need to find a lot of time to cook, take heart and trust in your Instant Pot. The same all day simmered flavor it gives to meaty stews and chilis can be imparted in a good vegetarian chili too.

Because this chili has a foundation of sweet potatoes and quinoa, it tends to be a bit sweet. There's also not a lot of heat, but you can always add diced chipotles in adobo or a bit of cayenne to suit your tastes. The quinoa can be fairly thirsty, so I recommend not draining the canned tomatoes or beans. That moisture will help keep this chili moist and flavorful.

I like to serving this chili in bowls with lots of toppings. It makes it customizable and all your own. No need to have anything else with dinner. This one's ready in a half hour and does it all.