Leftover Bao Bun Noodle Bowls

Bao buns, traditionally filled with seasoned pork belly and loads of fresh vegetables, are a fun treat but sometimes hard to come by and even more involved to make. However, I plan ahead with my leftover pork roasts and make bowls inspired by these Vietnamese treats.

Tender pork shoulder roasts make highly flavorful, tender pork that's ideal for shredding and frying until crisp. That crispy fried texture is then mixed with fresh, crisp vegetables and laid over a bed of tender noodles. The result is a noodle bowl that feels a little like a salad and a lot like the most delicious dinner you've had in quite some time!

I tend to think of these bowls as a meal in themselves so I just pour a glass of iced tea, wine, or beer and dig in. Hot sauce or fish sauce based sauces at the table can be a fun touch too.