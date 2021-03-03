I love being able to wake in the early hours of the morning and pop a frozen muffin into the microwave for 30 seconds so that I can have a warm muffin alongside my first cup of coffee. It's equally lovely to be able to enjoy one with tea in the afternoon. And if my kiddo is feeling snacky after school, a warm muffin is hard to beat. And when it comes to my favorites to have on hand, these Apple Cinnamon Muffins are always on the list.

I like using a delightfully sweet, juicy apple for a recipe like this. I've used both golden delicious and macintosh with wonderful results. Any similar apple will work beautifully. I also like working some yogurt into the mix. It adds a little tang and helps keep the muffins moist. Try not to skip it!

Whether you are sneaking one for yourself in the quiet moments of the morning or adding a plate of them to your brunch offerings, these muffins are an excellent addition to your morning and sure to be a favorite of yours and anyone lucky enough to be able to share them with you.