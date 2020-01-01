I grew up in rural Wisconsin and was raised on fish fries during Lent. For those unfamiliar with the concept, Lent is part of the Catholic religious tradition that has members of the church avoiding meat on Fridays leading up to the Easter holiday. For a lot of Catholics, that's means turning to fish fries on Fridays, often in the basements or social rooms of churches. And I grew up lucky to have a parish that was really good at said church basement fish fry. Today, I usually partake in Friday fish fries now and again and throughout the year because I just love them, but I also work in other fish-centric dishes because I love fish and I am also more than just a little sentimental about it all.

So Blackened Fish Taco Bowls fit right into that fish-craving sentimental space I just described ... with a little spice tossed in too! These bowls have a pretty long ingredient list, but are actually pretty quick and easy to make and will help give you a bit of warmth during a month known for some pretty harsh cold. I used Mahi-Mahi, but any firm whitefish will work. I just happen to love the texture and flavor this produces. Also, I used a rice blend that included wild, red, and brown rice plus quinoa, but you could choose something with more or less variety or just use your favorite rice.

These are meals on their own. Just pour a frosty beverage of your choice and dig in! If you are looking to trim some time from the meal prep, make the avocado-lime crema, seasoning mix, and begin prepping the fish while the rice blend cooks in your pressure cooker. You'll likely cut the prep time down to about a half hour by doing that and you'll be digging in that much sooner!