Eggs with Sweet Potato Hash

Get gifts for people on a list that's about as tall as you are. Put together festive, delicious, and creative menus for groups of ten or more to be served morning, noon, and night. Make sure your home is decked out in its holiday glory and the fireplace is ready to blaze and share its warmth at a moment's notice. Attend about a zillion school holiday concerts, bake sales (did I mention you have LOADS of baking to do?), and pageants. Send a festive and heartfelt seasonal card and greeting to every person you've ever met. Make sure the aforementioned gifts are tastefully wrapped and nestled under the tastefully decorated tree (Tree?!? Oh, crap!) and awaiting yet another giant gathering for the frantic unwrapping of said gifts.

Have I missed anything? Silly question. Of course I have ... probably at least a dozen somethings. The holidays are lovely, but they are also a lot. Trying to stay healthy, nourished, and ready for all the challenges life is handing our way can be particularly difficult. So here's a little way to begin the day that at least gives you a head start!

A simple hash consisting of roasted vegetables gets a sprinkling of blue cheese and a crown of a fried egg. Dig in, let the warm, runny yolk coat your veggies (or don't - make the eggs the way you like them!) and dig in. The seasonal vegetables are a perfect way to work extra nutrients into your meal without having a lot of hands-on cooking time. Imagine. You might have enough time to catch your breath or at least pour another cup of coffee for yourself!

I like having a bit of toast or an English muffin to soak up the aforementioned yolk, but you might prefer a fruity muffin or even some fresh fruit. And while you're enjoying it all, take a moment to appreciate the warmth and joy the season also brings to your life in abundance.