Pesto-Dill Tater Salad
I love potato salad at a backyard barbecue or picnic at the park. However, mayo-based salads need special consideration and storage options. I solve this by having a few mayo-free potato salad recipes to choose from, especially if I'm wandering where putting a creamy salad on ice isn't much of an option. But lest you think a tater salad missing mayo is a firm no, consider the power of herbs!
This fun salad sports a green dressing featuring green onions, fresh dill, pesto, and enough olive oil to help it mix well with the taters. You can stir the crumbled eggs into the salad, but I like them acting as a golden crown on this bright green salad. Call it the Packers effect!
This salad is fantastic with all manner of grilled goods - from chicken and ribs to burgers and brats - and I love it alongside a spicy chicken sandwich too. Add a little watermelon and your favorite beverages to the mix and you've got a classic summer meal.
Pesto-Dill Tater Salad
- 6-8 medium red potatoes, cubed
- 1 ½ cups water
- 4 large eggs
- ¼ cup finely chopped green onion
- ¼ cup chopped fresh dill
- 2 tablespoons pesto -- choose your favorite variety or make your own
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- Salt and pepper to taste
Put the steamer basket in the bottom of the pressure cooker pot. Add the water, potatoes, and eggs - place the eggs on the very top of the cubed potatoes. Lock the lid in place, select High Pressure, 4 minutes of cook time, and press start.
When the timer beeps, turn off the pressure cooker and do a quick pressure release. When the pressure is released, carefully remove the lid. Remove the eggs into an ice cold water bath to cool. Carefully remove the steamer basket and place the hot potatoes into a large bowl and cool in the refrigerator while you make the dressing.
In a small bowl, combine the green onion, dill, pesto, and olive oil. Taste and adjust seasonings as needed. Add the dressing to the cooled potatoes and gently mix mix it into the potatoes. Peel and dice the cooled eggs and sprinkle them over the top of the salad.
Chill for at least one hour before serving to fully cool and marry the flavors.
- Yields: 6-8 servings
- Preparation Time: 20 minutes plus chilling time
