Pesto-Dill Tater Salad

I love potato salad at a backyard barbecue or picnic at the park. However, mayo-based salads need special consideration and storage options. I solve this by having a few mayo-free potato salad recipes to choose from, especially if I'm wandering where putting a creamy salad on ice isn't much of an option. But lest you think a tater salad missing mayo is a firm no, consider the power of herbs!

This fun salad sports a green dressing featuring green onions, fresh dill, pesto, and enough olive oil to help it mix well with the taters. You can stir the crumbled eggs into the salad, but I like them acting as a golden crown on this bright green salad. Call it the Packers effect!

This salad is fantastic with all manner of grilled goods - from chicken and ribs to burgers and brats - and I love it alongside a spicy chicken sandwich too. Add a little watermelon and your favorite beverages to the mix and you've got a classic summer meal.