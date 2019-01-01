Spicy Chicken and Blue Cheese Sandwiches
Hot wings and blue cheese dressing are a classic combo for a reason. The creamy, tangy blue cheese helps mellow the fire the wings bring to the table. And whether or not you love those wings, you have to admit that they can be messy! So grab some of that flavor - adding some smokiness, freshness, and more - in a more manageable package.
Chicken sandwiches are a go-to menu item because they are quick, easy, and can be tweaked in a million different ways. So kicking the temperature of the chicken up while keeping it in line with a creamy blue cheese spread and fresh greens is a perfect way to capture that wings experience without needing wet naps for days.
I like splitting one of those all-too-common giant chicken breasts in half to make patties for these sandwiches. Want more than two sandwiches? Just get more chicken and increase your other ingredients in kind. This one scales up easily!
If you are wondering what to serve with a dish like this, think potato salad. Any recipe (or deli stop) will do, but if you wait until next week, I'll be sharing the Pesto-Dill Tater Salad pictured above. In the meantime, it's time to get everything else you need to make these sandwiches a reality!
Spicy Chicken and Blue Cheese Sandwiches
- 4 oz. crumbled blue cheese
- 2 oz. cream cheese, softened
- 1 tsp. smoked paprika
- 1 tsp. granulated garlic
- 1 tsp. coarse salt
- 1 large chicken breast
- 2 tsp. cooking fat of your choice (I used bacon fat)
- 1-2 T. chipotle pepper sauce
- 2 hamburger buns or rolls of your choice (I used stout-infused burger buns)
- 1-2 c. greens of your choice (I used pea vines)
Combine the blue cheese and cream cheese in a small bowl, forming a soft spread. Set aside.
In another small bowl, combine the smoked paprika, granulated garlic, and coarse salt; set aside.
Carefully cut the chicken breast in half, lengthwise. If needed pound flat to keep the thickness consistent. Run the seasoning mix generously into the two pieces of chicken.
Heat the cooking fat of your choice in a medium nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Sauté the seasoned chicken for about 8 minutes per side or until cooked through. In the last minute of cooking, generously coat all sides of the chicken with the chipotle pepper sauce. Remove the chicken to a plate and keep warm.
Spread the blue cheese spread generously on the top of each bun and arrange the greens of your choice on the bottom half of each bun. Place a piece of chicken over the greens and serve immediately.
- Yields: 2 servings
- Preparation Time: 30 minutes
