Spicy Chicken and Blue Cheese Sandwiches

Hot wings and blue cheese dressing are a classic combo for a reason. The creamy, tangy blue cheese helps mellow the fire the wings bring to the table. And whether or not you love those wings, you have to admit that they can be messy! So grab some of that flavor - adding some smokiness, freshness, and more - in a more manageable package.

Chicken sandwiches are a go-to menu item because they are quick, easy, and can be tweaked in a million different ways. So kicking the temperature of the chicken up while keeping it in line with a creamy blue cheese spread and fresh greens is a perfect way to capture that wings experience without needing wet naps for days.

I like splitting one of those all-too-common giant chicken breasts in half to make patties for these sandwiches. Want more than two sandwiches? Just get more chicken and increase your other ingredients in kind. This one scales up easily!

If you are wondering what to serve with a dish like this, think potato salad. Any recipe (or deli stop) will do, but if you wait until next week, I'll be sharing the Pesto-Dill Tater Salad pictured above. In the meantime, it's time to get everything else you need to make these sandwiches a reality!