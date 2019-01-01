Roasted Pork Loin with Quick Stuffing

I'm hoping that by the time this post is live on the site, a hearty roasted dinner seems somewhat confusing. What I do know is that on a chilly day in April, when rain, ice, and snow are all falling against my windows and the wind is singing songs of winter, the concept of doing a little stovetop prep and letting a hot oven transform a pork roast and simple stuffing into warm comfort food on a cold day is just what I need.

While a good pork roast is glorious and this one's even on the lean side -- thus the importance of a good searing before popping it in the oven -- I'm really charmed by the idea of putting together a simple stuffing by more or less stir-frying bread cubes with flavorful additions to create a slightly crisp, amazingly seasoned built-in side dish. One pan gets you a roast and stuffing. If you're wanting something green (other than the May flowers this late winter storm better be bringing), you'll have time to toss that together while everything else is roasting in the oven!

So aside from the aforementioned salad, I'm good with pouring a glass of chilled white wine or cider and maybe nibbling a slice or two of cheese while dinner finishes in the oven. Because while I'm definitely in the mood for some warmth and comfort in the middle of a moody storm, I'm not in the mood for a lot of fuss to get it!