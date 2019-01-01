Roasted Pork Loin with Quick Stuffing
I'm hoping that by the time this post is live on the site, a hearty roasted dinner seems somewhat confusing. What I do know is that on a chilly day in April, when rain, ice, and snow are all falling against my windows and the wind is singing songs of winter, the concept of doing a little stovetop prep and letting a hot oven transform a pork roast and simple stuffing into warm comfort food on a cold day is just what I need.
While a good pork roast is glorious and this one's even on the lean side -- thus the importance of a good searing before popping it in the oven -- I'm really charmed by the idea of putting together a simple stuffing by more or less stir-frying bread cubes with flavorful additions to create a slightly crisp, amazingly seasoned built-in side dish. One pan gets you a roast and stuffing. If you're wanting something green (other than the May flowers this late winter storm better be bringing), you'll have time to toss that together while everything else is roasting in the oven!
So aside from the aforementioned salad, I'm good with pouring a glass of chilled white wine or cider and maybe nibbling a slice or two of cheese while dinner finishes in the oven. Because while I'm definitely in the mood for some warmth and comfort in the middle of a moody storm, I'm not in the mood for a lot of fuss to get it!
- 1 pound pork loin roast
- 1 tablespoon seasoning blend of your choice (I used Quebec Beef Spice
- 2 tablespoons cooking fat, divided (I used bacon fat)
- 2 shallots, minced
- 3 cups sturdy bread cubes
- ⅔ cup diced sausage, bacon, or other salty meat
Preheat the oven to 400°F.
Season the pork loin with the seasoning blend of your choice; set aside.
Heat one tablespoon of your chosen cooking fat in a medium nonstick, oven proof skillet. Brown the pork roast on all sides over medium-high heat; remove the roast to a plate and keep warm.
Add the other tablespoon of your chosen cooking fat into the same skillet and sauté the shallots. When the shallots are nearly crisp, add the bread cubes and diced salty meat and toss well until the bread cubes are coated and slightly crisp. Remove from the heat and form an opening in the center of the skillet for the roast. Place the roast in the center of the skillet and place the skillet in the preheated oven. Roast for 15-25 minutes or until the pork is cooked through and the edges of the stuffing are nicely browned. Slice the pork and serve hot.
- Yields: 4 servings
- Preparation Time: 40 minutes
