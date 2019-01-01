Honey Chipotle Venison Tips

I'm lucky enough to have some generous hunters in my family, so venison is a semi-regular part of our diet. If you're a fan of beef, think of venison as a leaner, healthier version that can be cooked in many of the same ways. This time around, I'm talking venison tips.

Like beef tips, venison tips benefit from a good searing and a strong blend of seasoning and sauce. So I've opted to share one of my favorite meat glazes. It's just three ingredients, but will transform beef, venison, pork, and even chicken into the kind of meal that you'll be snagging from the pan before it's time to eat!

Venison tips are excellent served over mashed potatoes, roasted sweet potatoes, sticky rice, or even egg noodles. But trust me, you'll want something starchy to soak up any of that remaining sauce/glaze. Add a side salad and get ready to enjoy the best, fastest mid-week indulgence you've had for a while.