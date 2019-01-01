Honey Chipotle Venison Tips
I'm lucky enough to have some generous hunters in my family, so venison is a semi-regular part of our diet. If you're a fan of beef, think of venison as a leaner, healthier version that can be cooked in many of the same ways. This time around, I'm talking venison tips.
Like beef tips, venison tips benefit from a good searing and a strong blend of seasoning and sauce. So I've opted to share one of my favorite meat glazes. It's just three ingredients, but will transform beef, venison, pork, and even chicken into the kind of meal that you'll be snagging from the pan before it's time to eat!
Venison tips are excellent served over mashed potatoes, roasted sweet potatoes, sticky rice, or even egg noodles. But trust me, you'll want something starchy to soak up any of that remaining sauce/glaze. Add a side salad and get ready to enjoy the best, fastest mid-week indulgence you've had for a while.
Honey Chipotle Venison Tips
- 1 lb. venison or beef tips
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 8 oz. mushrooms, cleaned and quartered
- ¼ cup diced chipotles in adobo sauce (about 2 chilis plus sauce)
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 2 tablespoons thick soy sauce
If needed, trim and slice any of the tips that need to be in smaller pieces. Heat the olive oil in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the meat and sauté it for 6 minutes, allowing it to sear a bit on each side as you do so.
While the meat cooks, prepare the mushrooms and add them to the skillet once the meat has been cooking for 6 minutes. Stir the skillet every 2 minutes while the meat and mushrooms brown.
Stir the chipotles in adobe sauce, honey, and soy sauce to make a thick, aromatic sauce. Add the sauce to the skillet and stir its contents to fully coat everything evenly. Continue stirring the contents of the skillet every 2 minutes until the meat is cooked to your desired level of doneness and the mushrooms are tender. Serve immediately.
- Yields: 3-4 servings
- Preparation Time: 30 minutes
