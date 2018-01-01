Mushroom Beef Barley Soup

If you have a local butcher shop, know the folks who work in the meat department of your local grocery store, or - like me - are lucky enough to regularly order a half a cow or more, one of the very nicest perks of that situation is access to really good soup bones. You can sometimes find them at a market, but if you know your butcher, they can set you up with glorious bones for making the most amazing soups you'll ever have the chance to taste. But be forewarned: once you've made friends with your butcher, you will never reach for little soup cubes, cans of broth, or the like again. This stuff is magic.

This is my favorite beef soup, but sometimes I just make the stock and ladle it into quart jars and let it hang out in the back of my refrigerator until I want to make everything from beef stroganoff to steak risotto and want some glorious beef stock. But when I want something special, simple, and satisfying, I reach for barley and shred some potatoes for this amazing soup. By shredding the potatoes (no need to peel them unless the skins seem tough or damaged), you allow them to soften and break down under pressure, helping to ensure a nearly-creamy base for this hearty soup featuring tender beef and roasted mushrooms.

Lest you think this soup is only about meat, it also features a bevy of vegetables and a final addition of chopped kale, which helps brighten the soup and add a bit of fiber with the barley. I could eat this soup every single time it snows in Wisconsin. (Pro tip: that's a lot.) This is my most comforting comfort food and it seems ideal to share it as we begin the final month of the year. Enjoy.