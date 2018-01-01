Curried Seafood Stew

Seasoned Greetings! I have a Christmas Eve tradition of a seafood dinner. Sometimes it's just some kind of fish, but mostly it involves a variety of fish and shellfish. If I'm feeling fancy, I might make bouillabaisse, but sushi has also made more than one appearance. And this year, in an effort to give a nod to world cuisine, I opted to make a curry. But instead of spending hours doing just that, I called upon my Instant Pot and had a seafood filled curry on the table in less than an hour. Joy to the world indeed!

I like my curries hot, so I used a clever ghost pepper puree I had in my refrigerator to set things on fire. You can opt for hot sauce or, in a pinch, crushed red pepper. I like using liquid heat when using the pressure cooker though … it distributes the heat more evenly.

The places to play around with ingredients in this recipe are the mix of seafood (you can opt for one kind or many - just aim for about a pound in total), the veggies (swap potatoes for sweet potatoes or omit the kale), and the aforementioned sources of heat. Stick with the onions, seasonings, and cream to bring it all together though.

This stew is warm, spicy, filling, and festive. Yeah, that definitely checks my boxes for a good seafood meal on Christmas Eve. Butter some hot naan and use it to dip the very last drops of this amazing sauce out of the bowl and go to bed with visions of world cuisine dancing through your head! Merry Christmas!