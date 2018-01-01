Butternut-Tomato-Sage Scones

'Tis the season for squash. I find myself roasting squash weekly - spaghetti squash, acorn squash, sugar dumpling squash, and (perhaps my favorite) butternut squash. I use it in savory dishes like ravioli and sweet goodies like cookies. And, if I'm feeling like having extra fun, I use it in savory baked goods like these scones:

Packed with all the flavors of fall, these scones boast the moistness that comes with the aforementioned squash, the telltale autumn notes of fresh sage, and a brightness that only vine-ripened tomatoes can add. Have them on their own, slice them in half and make the most amazing sandwich you've had this month, or dip them into your favorite autumn-inspired soup or chowder. These are scones that speak of autumn through and through.

The only place I'd leave room for tweaking in this recipe is the choice of cheese. Make sure it's a good melting cheese, but within that boundary feel free to knock yourself out. Everything from a smoky gouda to the sharpest of cheddars will make for a great scone. Then it's just a matter of figuring out when you can make them again because these babies never last long!