Butternut-Tomato-Sage Scones
'Tis the season for squash. I find myself roasting squash weekly - spaghetti squash, acorn squash, sugar dumpling squash, and (perhaps my favorite) butternut squash. I use it in savory dishes like ravioli and sweet goodies like cookies. And, if I'm feeling like having extra fun, I use it in savory baked goods like these scones:
Packed with all the flavors of fall, these scones boast the moistness that comes with the aforementioned squash, the telltale autumn notes of fresh sage, and a brightness that only vine-ripened tomatoes can add. Have them on their own, slice them in half and make the most amazing sandwich you've had this month, or dip them into your favorite autumn-inspired soup or chowder. These are scones that speak of autumn through and through.
The only place I'd leave room for tweaking in this recipe is the choice of cheese. Make sure it's a good melting cheese, but within that boundary feel free to knock yourself out. Everything from a smoky gouda to the sharpest of cheddars will make for a great scone. Then it's just a matter of figuring out when you can make them again because these babies never last long!
- 2 ¼ cups flour
- 1 tablespoon baking powder
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ cup heavy cream
- ½ cup pureed roasted butternut squash
- 1 cup seeded and chopped ripe tomatoes
- 1 cup grated cheese - I used a combination of sharp cheddar and monterey jack cheeses
- ¼ cup chopped fresh sage
Preheat the oven to 350° F. Lightly grease a nonstick baking sheet or, if you have it, a muffin top pan. Set aside.
Place the flour, baking powder, and salt in the bowl of a stand mixer and whisk to combine. Set aside.
Combine the heavy cream and roasted butternut squash in a small bowl and stir to combine. Add the squash mixture to the flour mixture in the stand mixer bowl and, using the paddle attachment, mix until a sticky dough just forms. Add the tomatoes, cheese, and sage and mix lightly to combine. Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface and work gently with your hands to form a soft, shapeable dough. Split the dough into 6-8 pieces, depending on how large you would like your scones to be. Make rounds or triangles as desired. I like to make six rounds and set them in the indents of my muffin top pan, but the important factor here is making similarly sized and shaped scones and setting them evenly apart on the prepared baking pan of your choice.
Bake the scones for 25-40 minutes or until the pastry is set and the visible cheese is bubbling and slightly crisp. Cool for 10 minutes on the pan before removing to a cooling rack. Store any leftovers tightly wrapped in the refrigerator. A quick 30 seconds in the microwave will give you a warm scone to enjoy later.
- Yields: 6-8 scones
- Preparation Time: 40-50 minutes
