This Friday is Valentine's Day and we're here to help you plan an elegant romantic dinner that won't take long to make, won't leave you and your beloved weighed down with a heavy meal, and is sure to rate high on the wow factor. Today, we begin with the main course, Seared Tenderloin with Garlic Dill Butter. Wednesday we share our side, Air Fried Hot Honey Brussels Sprouts and Carrots, along with some fun ideas for dessert. Then, on Valentine's Day itself, we offer some sweet treats for an inspired breakfast or brunch over the weekend. But let's begin with tender beef.

I like roasting a full piece of tenderloin and slicing it afterward because my husband and I prefer our meat cooked rare to medium-rare. If you are looking for something on the more cooked side of the scale, consider slicing the tenderloin into thickish steaks before cooking to give you a more cooked end result. This is definitely the place for fresh herbs. If you cannot get fresh dill, you can use basil, tarragon, rosemary, or chives. And please choose the highest quality butter you can find - it's worth it!

While we're offering you a full menu later this week, a great many side dishes work well with a nicely cooked piece of beef. Mashed or roasted potatoes, sautéed mushrooms, lightly steamed green beans, or even a clever salad all come to mind. So if you don't want to wait a couple days for the recipe for Air Fried Hot Honey Brussels Sprouts and Carrots, feel free to pick something else or even search our site for something that tickles your fancy. Trust me, this beautiful beef gets along with all kinds of side dishes.