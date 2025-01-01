Rainbow Snowstorm Salad

I love a beautiful salad. I especially love one when the weather outside is frightful and we're in frightful weather season so it's good to have the means for a bright and colorful salad at a moment's notice. Now, salads such as these nearly make themselves in late spring, summer, and early fall. A winter salad takes a little more lift. Instead of focusing on summer's favorite produce, I make the foundation of the color, flavor, and crunch in this salad a trio of excellent winter storing vegetables that can be easily coarsely shredded and bring a whole lot of color and flavor to the dish.

While carrots and beets are pretty easy to find at markets, you may find purple daikon - an incredibly fun addition to your Asian cuisine - a bit more of a challenge. You can substitute other shredded radishes or even other carrots of varying hues. Or you can skip it. I opted to add some lovely tomatoes I managed to snag in the colder months to this dish, but if you want that bright red color without worrying about the flavorless tomatoes that usually frequent produce aisles this time of the year, you can opt for chopped sun dried tomatoes or red bell pepper instead. Make it bright and colorful and tasty.

I like to keep dressings light or nonexistent for this salad. Either a light vinegar-based dressing or even just a sprinkle of a peppy seasoning. I like tossing salads with a little everything bagel seasoning to bring a lot of flavor and a little more crunch to the dish. Serve this alongside anything you like eating and on a day that calls for a lot of color to offset the grayness of the season. Enjoy!