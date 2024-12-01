Tuna Poke Tacos

I love making poke bowls, but sometimes you need to mix it up a bit and get a bit fun. And now when things are busy as we prepare for the holiday season, getting a fun meal on the table that's healthy, packed with lots of nutrition and flavor, and only takes about 20 minutes of hands on time to assemble is just what we need.

You can opt for other veggies to tuck into these fusion tacos. I choose what I did to provide a variety of flavors, colors, and textures to the tacos, but many options exist to bring that and more to the table. Try to favor fresh, beautiful produce that will highlight the flavors of the ahi tuna too. And any Bang Bang Sauce that doesn't make it into the tacos will be fantastic drizzled over everything from your next bowl of ramen to a plate of egg rolls.

Given the fusion nature of this recipe, opt for anything from chips and salsa or guacamole to wontons or spring rolls to serve alongside these clever tacos. In a pinch, sliced cucumbers tossed with green onions, rice vinegar, and a bit of chili crisp will also do the trick!