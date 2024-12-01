This period of time between Christmas and New Year's Day brings me a lot of joy. Between the holidays, my family is almost always off of school and work and we get great opportunities to sleep in and enjoy fantastic breakfasts and brunches. And for me, that's bliss. It's even better when I can do that with just a little effort in the kitchen. These stuffed breakfast croissants fit the bill perfectly.
Can you make whatever kind of scramble you want? Yes! The only rule is to make sure you pull it from the heat and stuff the croissants when your eggs are at the soft set stage and still a little loose and very glossy. Since they get baking time in there, they will definitely firm up perfectly before they reach the table. If you overcook them, they will be dry and crumbly after the baking step. If overcooking happens, I recommend serving them without bothering with croissant stuffing. Save that for another day. The idea will keep.
I like the serve these with fresh fruit and exceptionally good coffee. I also like to have some soft music playing in the background and the holiday lights on around the house. Breakfasts between the holidays are for being festive, relaxed, and just a little bit fancy. Besides, you might want exactly that for fueling up before New Year's Eve parties or on the morning of New Year's Day. Happy holidays!
Stuffed Breakfast Croissants
- 4 large croissants
- 5 eggs
- 2 tablespoons milk
- ⅓ cup chopped sun dried tomatoes
- 3 tablespoons chopped green onion
- 7 tablespoons shredded sharp cheddar cheese, divided
Preheat the oven to 375°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a nonstick baking mat. Cut the top of each croissant with a knife. You can do this with room temperature croissants, refrigerated croissants, or even frozen croissants. How cold the croissants are will determine how much they crisp up and toast in the oven. I usually use refrigerated or frozen croissants for this. Note: No matter the temperature of the croissants, they must be fully baked before slicing.
In a medium bowl, beat the eggs with the milk.
Add the chopped sun dried tomatoes to a nonstick skillet and heat over medium heat. Once there's a light sizzle, add the egg mixture to the hot skillet and stir. When the eggs are soft set, add the green onions and 4 tablespoons of the shredded cheddar cheese. Turn off the heat and stir to combine.
Spoon the egg-tomato mixture into the prepared croissant boats. Place them on the prepared baking sheet and sprinkle the remaining cheese on top of the boats. The croissant tops can be baked and served as lids on top of the croissants. I sprinkled mine with more cheese and green onions.
Bake in the oven for 15-20 minutes or until golden brown. Serve and enjoy!
- Yields: 4 servings
- Preparation Time: 30 minutes