This period of time between Christmas and New Year's Day brings me a lot of joy. Between the holidays, my family is almost always off of school and work and we get great opportunities to sleep in and enjoy fantastic breakfasts and brunches. And for me, that's bliss. It's even better when I can do that with just a little effort in the kitchen. These stuffed breakfast croissants fit the bill perfectly.

Can you make whatever kind of scramble you want? Yes! The only rule is to make sure you pull it from the heat and stuff the croissants when your eggs are at the soft set stage and still a little loose and very glossy. Since they get baking time in there, they will definitely firm up perfectly before they reach the table. If you overcook them, they will be dry and crumbly after the baking step. If overcooking happens, I recommend serving them without bothering with croissant stuffing. Save that for another day. The idea will keep.

I like the serve these with fresh fruit and exceptionally good coffee. I also like to have some soft music playing in the background and the holiday lights on around the house. Breakfasts between the holidays are for being festive, relaxed, and just a little bit fancy. Besides, you might want exactly that for fueling up before New Year's Eve parties or on the morning of New Year's Day. Happy holidays!