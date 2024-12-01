Skillet Chicken with Apples

The period of time between Christmas and New Year's Day is one of my favorite times of the year. I generally more or less take time off of work to spend a lot of time with family and friends, the gatherings that happen tend to be casual and focused on comfort and community, and I can breath slowly and deliberately for the first time since before Thanksgiving. The last couple months of the year involve a lot of trying to do it all and this pause between the holidays brings with it permission to reach for comfort and that's what this recipe is all about.

If you do not have a cast iron skillet, you could use another oven proof pan, but there's something absolutely brilliant about a good cast iron skillet for this dish. Its ability to hold and distribute heat is going to give you the best texture and flavor possible and, for me, it means pulling out my mom's cast iron skillet and using it to bring joy and sustenance to those gathered around my table. It's definitely a win-win situation for me.

I like serving this dish with roasted potatoes - you can roast them in the same oven you make the chicken in - or a nice rice pilaf. A green salad or lightly steamed vegetables would also be nice. And be sure to pour a glass of that nice dry white wine you used in the sauce. And then, gather round the table, enjoy the casual comfort of it all, and raise that glass in a toast to community. Cheers!