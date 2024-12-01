The period of time between Christmas and New Year's Day is one of my favorite times of the year. I generally more or less take time off of work to spend a lot of time with family and friends, the gatherings that happen tend to be casual and focused on comfort and community, and I can breath slowly and deliberately for the first time since before Thanksgiving. The last couple months of the year involve a lot of trying to do it all and this pause between the holidays brings with it permission to reach for comfort and that's what this recipe is all about.
If you do not have a cast iron skillet, you could use another oven proof pan, but there's something absolutely brilliant about a good cast iron skillet for this dish. Its ability to hold and distribute heat is going to give you the best texture and flavor possible and, for me, it means pulling out my mom's cast iron skillet and using it to bring joy and sustenance to those gathered around my table. It's definitely a win-win situation for me.
I like serving this dish with roasted potatoes - you can roast them in the same oven you make the chicken in - or a nice rice pilaf. A green salad or lightly steamed vegetables would also be nice. And be sure to pour a glass of that nice dry white wine you used in the sauce. And then, gather round the table, enjoy the casual comfort of it all, and raise that glass in a toast to community. Cheers!
Skillet Chicken with Apples
- 5 medium bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs - about 2 pounds
- 3 teaspoons kosher salt - divided, plus more as needed
- 1 large yellow onion
- 2 medium crisp apples - about 12 ounces
- 3 cloves garlic
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 tablespoons unsalted butter
- ½ cup chicken broth
- ½ cup dry white wine
- 2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar
Preheat the oven to 425°F. Place five bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs in a cast iron skillet and season all over with 2 teaspoons of the kosher salt. When the oven hits temperature, place the skillet in the oven on a rack positioned near the center of the oven.
Roast the chicken in the preheated oven for 20 minutes while you prepare the produce. Halve and thinly slice the onion. Halve, core, and cut 2 crisp apples into 1-inch thick wedges (no need to peel). Peel and chop the garlic cloves.
When 20 minutes have elapsed, carefully remove the chicken to a plate and keep warm. Leave the oven on. Add the olive oil and unsalted butter to the hot cast iron skillet Add the onion, garlic, and 1 teaspoon of the kosher salt to the pan and cook over medium heat, stirring often, until the onion is soft and translucent, 4 to 5 minutes.
Add the apples, chicken broth, and wine. Stir to combine. Return the chicken to the pan skin side up, nestling it into the onions and apples; pour in any accumulated juices on the plate.
Return the skillet to the oven and roast for another 20-30 minutes or until the chicken is fully cooked and the juices run clear when sliced. Remove the skillet from the oven. Drizzle the apple cider vinegar over the top of the skillet and serve warm.
- Yields: 5 servings
- Preparation Time: 45 minutes