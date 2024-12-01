Colder weather takes me to meat and potatoes mode - comfort food that's filling and makes me think of growing up in the country. And while my table holds fewer meals that are mostly large chunks of meat plus starchy veggies, there's a place for leaning into a bit of comfort and, for me, that means working taters into my meal plans. This time around, we're making a delightful Potato Leek Bake that's brimming with creamy cheese and the flavors of fall.

If you want to keep this dish vegetarian, opt for vegetable stock. Can you use other cheeses? Yes. Opt for varieties that melt well and will compliment one another. If you are in a pinch, you can use just one kind of cheese, but try to choose something bold, like a smoked sharp cheddar. I've also done well with combining a generous sprinkling of blue cheese and smoked mozzarella before. Be creative!

I love serving this dish with everything from a pork or beef roast to sautéed chicken or stuffed squash. It's always the perfect combination of holiday flair and comfort food classics. Grab your cast iron skillet and let's get started!