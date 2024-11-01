Greek Pinwheels

With Thanksgiving quickly approaching, we're spending a bit of time this week focusing on the gifts of the oven. Baked goods always have a place at holiday tables and Thanksgiving begs for everything from savory to sweet. This time around, we're focusing on the savory with a puff pastry pinwheel that's brimming with the flavors of Greece. They will make an excellent appetizer or accompaniment to the main course at your Thanksgiving gathering.

I generally use labneh - a Greek yogurt cheese that has the consistency of cream cheese - in recipes like this because I tend to have it on hand more than cream cheese. You could also use mascarpone if you prefer - it is, after all, Thanksgiving! For items like the artichoke hearts and roasted red peppers, I like to press them lightly between two layers of paper towels to remove most of the moisture before chopping or dicing. You want to avoid wet ingredients that will lead to soggy pastries. Likewise, if you use frozen spinach, squeeze it very well once you've fully thawed it.

