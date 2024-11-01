'Twas the week before Thanksgiving and all through the kitchen, home chefs are rushing to plan, prep, and brace for a very big holiday meal. One of the nicest things you can do for yourself this week is to work in quick and easy meals that are excellent blends of nutritious ingredients, tasty sauces and seasonings, and ultimately recipes you can get on table, enjoy with your family, and clean up after in a snap. Get your family involved in making them and cleaning up and it will help make planning for Thanksgiving less stressful and hopefully inspire ways everyone can be involved on the holiday too. After all, we all want to be able to enjoy the day and working together can insure that and make memories all the while.
Our final quick dinner idea for the Thanksgiving planning stage is a stir fry featuring udon, sirloin steak, and a bevy of great fresh vegetables - all brought together by a quick and easy sauce that's brimming with the flavor of fresh ginger. Feel free to opt for different vegetables to suit your tastes and what you have on hand. Just make sure you favor combinations that will cook in about the same amount of time and bring a variety of color, texture, and flavor to your dish. Also, know that this recipe reheats quite well if you are looking for leftovers for lunch the next day.
This recipe can be dinner on its own. If you must, an eggroll or wonton might be nice alongside or a light cucumber salad. Personally, I brew a bit of jasmine tea and heap a nice helping into a bowl and dig in without extra flourish. Save that for next week and enjoy!
Ginger Teriyaki Beef & Green Bean Udon
- 1 tablespoon fresh ginger, grated (loosely packed)
- 2 teaspoon minced garlic
- ½ cup hot water
- 6 teaspoons soy sauce
- 3 tablespoons packed brown sugar
- 1 ½ tablespoons cornstarch
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- 2 tablespoons sesame oil
- 2 tablespoons peanut oil, divided (or another high smoke point oil)
- 1 (14.2 oz.) pkg. udon noodles
- 1 lb. sirloin steak, cubed
- 1 lb. green beans, trimmed and cut into 1" pieces
- 1 red bell pepper, sliced into thin strips
- 1 small zucchini or summer squash, chopped
Combine the first 8 ingredients (ginger through sesame oil) in a bowl. Whisk well to combine; set aside.
Heat 1 tablespoon of the peanut oil (or other high smoke point oil) in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Open the udon noodles and, using your hands, gently pull them apart so they are separated noodles. Add them to the hot oil and stir fry them until they are tender and have some texture to them. Remove from the skillet to a plate.
Add the remaining tablespoon of oil to the same pan over medium-high heat. Add the sirloin steak and stir-fry for 5 minutes or until browned - some of the pieces will be dark at the edges. Add the green beans, bell pepper, and zucchini; stir fry until crisp-tender, another 5-8 minutes. Return the noodles to the skillet and add the sauce (after whisking again briefly). Stir until the sauce bubbles and thickens. Serve hot.
- Yields: 4-6 servings
- Preparation Time: 30 minutes