Ginger Teriyaki Beef & Green Bean Udon

'Twas the week before Thanksgiving and all through the kitchen, home chefs are rushing to plan, prep, and brace for a very big holiday meal. One of the nicest things you can do for yourself this week is to work in quick and easy meals that are excellent blends of nutritious ingredients, tasty sauces and seasonings, and ultimately recipes you can get on table, enjoy with your family, and clean up after in a snap. Get your family involved in making them and cleaning up and it will help make planning for Thanksgiving less stressful and hopefully inspire ways everyone can be involved on the holiday too. After all, we all want to be able to enjoy the day and working together can insure that and make memories all the while.

Our final quick dinner idea for the Thanksgiving planning stage is a stir fry featuring udon, sirloin steak, and a bevy of great fresh vegetables - all brought together by a quick and easy sauce that's brimming with the flavor of fresh ginger. Feel free to opt for different vegetables to suit your tastes and what you have on hand. Just make sure you favor combinations that will cook in about the same amount of time and bring a variety of color, texture, and flavor to your dish. Also, know that this recipe reheats quite well if you are looking for leftovers for lunch the next day.

This recipe can be dinner on its own. If you must, an eggroll or wonton might be nice alongside or a light cucumber salad. Personally, I brew a bit of jasmine tea and heap a nice helping into a bowl and dig in without extra flourish. Save that for next week and enjoy!