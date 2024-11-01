We are perilously close to not having access to fresh, local tomatoes here in Wisconsin. Those remaining have been given extended availability through local hot houses, but by Thanksgiving I'll be resorting to home canned, frozen, and particular varieties of fire-roasted tinned tomatoes that I favor until the season begins anew next year. As such, the tomatoes I do have access to are a precious resource and to be savored and I cannot think of a better way to savor them than making BLT croissant sandwiches.

Can you just make a BLT? Yep, but you don't need me for that! Honestly, this recipe is hardly that and you can tweak as needed or desired. I happen to love using baby arugula in this because its peppery bite is perfect for me and downright heavenly when paired with the season's last heirloom tomato. Here's a place where thick cut excellent bacon makes sense. If you're like me, you won't have another BLT until next year when ripe local tomatoes make another appearance. And really, who can argue with nestling it all inside a glorious croissant? Get to it!

On their own or paired with your favorite salad or cup of soup, these sandwiches make an excellent lunch or dinner. Though I'll also admit to having them for brunch with an over-medium egg tucked inside. Enjoy!