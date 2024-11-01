We are perilously close to not having access to fresh, local tomatoes here in Wisconsin. Those remaining have been given extended availability through local hot houses, but by Thanksgiving I'll be resorting to home canned, frozen, and particular varieties of fire-roasted tinned tomatoes that I favor until the season begins anew next year. As such, the tomatoes I do have access to are a precious resource and to be savored and I cannot think of a better way to savor them than making BLT croissant sandwiches.
Can you just make a BLT? Yep, but you don't need me for that! Honestly, this recipe is hardly that and you can tweak as needed or desired. I happen to love using baby arugula in this because its peppery bite is perfect for me and downright heavenly when paired with the season's last heirloom tomato. Here's a place where thick cut excellent bacon makes sense. If you're like me, you won't have another BLT until next year when ripe local tomatoes make another appearance. And really, who can argue with nestling it all inside a glorious croissant? Get to it!
On their own or paired with your favorite salad or cup of soup, these sandwiches make an excellent lunch or dinner. Though I'll also admit to having them for brunch with an over-medium egg tucked inside. Enjoy!
BLT Croissant Sandwiches
- 12 slices thick cut bacon, cooked to perfection*
- 4 large croissants, cut in half lengthwise
- ¼ cup mayonnaise, split between the croissants and slathered on the cut insides
- 1 large heirloom tomato, sliced
- 1 generous bunch baby arugula, divided between the sandwiches
Cook the bacon using the method you prefer to the level of crispness that you prefer - in case you are wondering, this is what I meant by perfection.* Personally, I'm a fan of pretty crisp bacon for these sandwiches. While the bacon cooks, you can slice and spread mayonnaise on the croissants, slice tomatoes, and - if needed - clean and dry the arugula.
Once the bacon is cooked and drained on paper towels for a minute or two, assemble the sandwiches by placing 2-3 slices of tomato on the croissants and adding arugula and bacon. Serve immediately.
- Yields: 4 servings
- Preparation Time: 20 minutes