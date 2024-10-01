Corn & Hatch Chile Relleno Casserole

As Halloween approaches, I find myself leaning in the direction of comfort food and, in the Midwest, that means casseroles. This one has a light, eggy … almost fluffy base that's loaded with fire-roasted corn and chiles and oh-so-much cheese! What's not to love?

This recipe calls for hatch chiles, but you can use just about any chile or if you want to ditch the heat, use roasted sweet red peppers instead. I like blending the heat of the peppers with the sweetness of the corn and the creaminess all that cheese brings to the meal. I've found fire-roasted corn in the freezer section and fire-roasted peppers in the canned goods section of my grocery store, but you can also toss both corn and chiles with a bit of oil and roasted them in a 425°F oven for 25-35 minutes or until lightly charred. Peel and deseed the peppers before using them.

This casserole is fantastic when paired with a Tex-Mex inspired salad. I like chopping tomatoes, peppers, and onions and tossing them with more corn and black beans. You can even make a quick dressing by mixing your favorite salsa with equal parts olive oil and a little lime juice. And if you happen nto have leftovers, rest assured that - like most casseroles - this one is equally delicious the next day. Enjoy!