This week, we're having a focus on fall grilling. What makes fall grilling special? Well, this time of the year is brimming with a bountiful harvest and cooler temperatures make cooking and eating outside downright blissful. This time of the year I'm more likely to cook most, if not all, of a meal on the grill. Give some of this week's offerings a try and see if you don't find yourself doing the same.
Our second featured recipe involves spatchcocking a whole chicken by removing the spine and cracking it flat against the breastbone. Then you grill it in a big 'ol cast iron skillet while it rests atop a couple of lemons sliced beneath it. The result is a tender chicken with crispy grilled skin and a grill lemon sauce that everyone at your table will be adding to … well, everything!
For a meal like this, I like to get or make a batch of flatbread, pita, tortillas, etc. and use them as an edible plate. The chicken and sauce get added as well as a grainy salad, grilled vegetables, or a similar side. Then pour a glass of iced tea, chilled white wine or cider, or find a pint of your favorite beer and dig in. This is your grill doing most of the work for you, so you could just start with your beverage when you first put the chicken on the grill too. Enjoy!
Grilled Spatchcocked Lemon Chicken
- 1 (5-pound) chicken
- 1 tablespoon lemon pepper seasoning
- 2 lemons, sliced into ¼-inch thick slices
Place the chicken on a large cutting board, breast side down with the neck facing toward you. Using good-quality kitchen shears, hold the neck and cut along one side of the spine, separating it from the ribs. Be sure to cut as close to the spine as possible. Repeat on the other side of the spine. If you are having difficulty, rotate the bird so the tail faces you and cut from the other side. Flip the chicken breast-side up. Using the palms of your hands, press along the breastbone; you might hear a crack.
Rub the chicken with lemon pepper seasoning, completely coating its skin.
Arrange the lemon slices evenly over the bottom of a large cast iron skillet or other grill proof vesset. Add the chicken over the lemon slices.
Heat your grill over medium-high heat, 350-400°F.
Once the grill is hot, place the cast iron skillet directly on the grates and grill the chicken until the skin crispy and lightly charred, about 15 minutes. Reduce the heat to low, 250-300°F and continue grilling until the skin is golden brown, the juices run clear, and the internal temperature of the thickest part of the chicken reaches 165°F on an instant-read thermometer, about 45 minutes.
Transfer the chicken to a cutting board and let rest for 10 minutes. Carve and serve family-style with the grilled lemons on the side.
- Yields: 6-8 servings
- Preparation Time: 75 minutes