Grilled Spatchcocked Lemon Chicken

This week, we're having a focus on fall grilling. What makes fall grilling special? Well, this time of the year is brimming with a bountiful harvest and cooler temperatures make cooking and eating outside downright blissful. This time of the year I'm more likely to cook most, if not all, of a meal on the grill. Give some of this week's offerings a try and see if you don't find yourself doing the same.

Our second featured recipe involves spatchcocking a whole chicken by removing the spine and cracking it flat against the breastbone. Then you grill it in a big 'ol cast iron skillet while it rests atop a couple of lemons sliced beneath it. The result is a tender chicken with crispy grilled skin and a grill lemon sauce that everyone at your table will be adding to … well, everything!

For a meal like this, I like to get or make a batch of flatbread, pita, tortillas, etc. and use them as an edible plate. The chicken and sauce get added as well as a grainy salad, grilled vegetables, or a similar side. Then pour a glass of iced tea, chilled white wine or cider, or find a pint of your favorite beer and dig in. This is your grill doing most of the work for you, so you could just start with your beverage when you first put the chicken on the grill too. Enjoy!