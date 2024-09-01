Grilled Halloumi & Veggie Salad/Wraps

I like working meatless meals into my regular rotation and otherwise favoring meals that use animal protein as a smaller part of the plate rather than large chunks of meat. Now, that's not to say I don't periodically invite a steak to my plate or grill a whole chicken, but my day to day eating habits tend to involve much smaller quantities of animal protein than they did, say, five years ago. And often, they are simply entirely vegetarian offerings. So I thought I'd share a couple of my favorites this week in a focus on vegetarian eating. We begin with a versatile grilled meal featuring fresh and grilled vegetables plus haloumi - a perfect grilling cheese - all tossed with a great marinade/dressing.

The mix of vegetables can be easily tweaked. Opt for zucchini instead of pattypan squash. Use peppers instead of golden beets. Swap cauliflower for eggplant. Skip the halloumi entirely to make it vegan. You get the idea. Make it yours and keep it harvest fresh.

Once made, you can scoop this mixture as a salad into bowls and serve it with tender rounds of pita, serve it atop your favorite rice or pasta blend, tuck it into a sandwich or a wrap, or even make it a stunning topping for an early fall pizza - it's great on flatbread and deep dish varieties alike. However you choose to enjoy it, congratulate yourself on making such a great meal that can take on so many forms. Heck, you might even consider splitting the recipe in half and enjoying it more than one way too!