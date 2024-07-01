Ethiopian cuisine involves leaning heavily on multi-faceted spice blends. One of the most popular - Berbere seasoning - leans heavily on cayenne pepper alongside earthy spices like cardamom, fenugreek, cumin, turmeric, and more. The result is a fiery blend with a grounding foundation. In this recipe, it seasons both the lentils - in way of a highly seasoned dressing - and the chicken - as a perfect rub.
While you can find recipes for making your own Berbere seasoning, the ingredient list tends to be long and may involve spices you wouldn't readily have on hand. That's why I recommend buying it premixed from a spice merchant like Penzeys instead. If you want to use boneless skinless chicken breasts or thighs instead of chicken breast tenderloins, go for it. Breasts and thighs will take slightly longer to cook through, but both will be equally as delicious.
I served this dish with air fried sweet potatoes and a glass of chilled white wine. It's amazing and will set both your heart and your tastebuds ablaze. Enjoy discovering new flavors to add to your menu rotation.
Berbere Chicken & Lentils
- 4 c. water
- 3 tsp. salt, divided
- ½ lb. dried brown lentils (a generous cup), rinsed and drained
- ⅓ c. extra virgin olive oil
- ¼ c. red wine vinegar
- ½ tsp. dijon mustard
- 1 T. berbere seasoning, divided
- ¼ tsp. cinnamon
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 large onion, chopped
- 1 lb. boneless, skinless chicken breast tenderloins
- 1 T. olive oil
- 2 T. finely diced chives, green onions, or similar
Combine the water and 1 teaspoon of the salt in large saucepan over high heat. Add the lentils and bring the mixture to a boil. Cover, reduce the heat to medium, and simmer until the lentils are tender, about 20 minutes. Drain and rinse the lentils with cold water and drain again. Place the lentils in a large bowl and set aside.
In a blender or using a immersion hand blender, mix the extra virgin olive oil, red wine vinegar, dijon mustard, 1 tablespoon of the berbere seasoning, cinnamon, garlic, and 1 teaspoon of the salt until thick and emulsified. Pour ¾ cup of the dressing over the warm lentils and toss to coat; set aside.
Rub the chicken all over with the remaining 1 tablespoon berbere seasoning and 1 teaspoon of the salt; set aside.
Heat a tablespoon of olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the onion and sauté until soft and caramelized, about 8 minutes. Remove, toss with the diced chives, green onions, or similar ingredient (see post for options) and set aside. Add the chicken breast tenderloins to the skillet and sauté 2-3 minutes per side, or until cooked through.
Toss the lentils with the dressing again. Arrange the lentils on large platter or individual plate. Place the chicken on top of lentils, onion mixture on top of chicken and drizzle with remaining dressing, if desired.
- Yields: 4 servings
- Preparation Time: 45 minutes