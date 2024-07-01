Berbere Chicken & Lentils

Ethiopian cuisine involves leaning heavily on multi-faceted spice blends. One of the most popular - Berbere seasoning - leans heavily on cayenne pepper alongside earthy spices like cardamom, fenugreek, cumin, turmeric, and more. The result is a fiery blend with a grounding foundation. In this recipe, it seasons both the lentils - in way of a highly seasoned dressing - and the chicken - as a perfect rub.

While you can find recipes for making your own Berbere seasoning, the ingredient list tends to be long and may involve spices you wouldn't readily have on hand. That's why I recommend buying it premixed from a spice merchant like Penzeys instead. If you want to use boneless skinless chicken breasts or thighs instead of chicken breast tenderloins, go for it. Breasts and thighs will take slightly longer to cook through, but both will be equally as delicious.

I served this dish with air fried sweet potatoes and a glass of chilled white wine. It's amazing and will set both your heart and your tastebuds ablaze. Enjoy discovering new flavors to add to your menu rotation.