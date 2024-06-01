Strawberry Asparagus Salad

Early June is the start of strawberry season in Wisconsin and I am lucky enough to have a pick your own farm located nearby that my family and I have been enjoying for decades. So when this time of the year rolls around, you'll see me noshing on berries with tea and chocolates, making my favorite strawberry desserts, starting my day with yogurt and strawberries, and - of course - making my favorite springtime salad as a perfect lunch for myself or as a side salad to be served alongside basically anything that comes off the grill.

I like sautéing the asparagus so it's tender, but not soggy. Not only is it stunningly delicious like this, but the short stay in the skillet actually brightens the color and makes for an even more beautiful salad. Pick a few perfect berries for topping this salad. The number you opt for will depend on the size of your berries and how many you want to include for taste, balance, and color. Can you use slivered almonds instead of sliced ones? Sure. Heck, you could lightly toast either briefly in your skillet before sautéing the asparagus if you'd like. Just use a lightly warmed pan with nothing else in it and remove them from the heat when you just begin to smell them. As stated in the recipe, no dressing is actually needed, but a honey mustard or poppyseed dressing would be a nice match if you are opting for one.

During strawberry season, I have this salad for lunch once or twice a week. If I'm particularly hungry, I'll chop a little leftover rotisserie chicken to serve on top of it. Sometimes I will up the number of servings and do the same for a quick and simple family dinner, although I more often serve it as a side salad for enjoying alongside most grilled foods. However you choose to make it part of your menu, enjoy!