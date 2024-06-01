Continuing with some clever recipes that use fresh seasonal asparagus and more, this time around I'm sharing a recipe that can get dinner on the table in 20 minutes and have an elegant meal awaiting you with time left to enjoy the gorgeous weather we're being greeted with on the regular.
While I opted for a pound of mixed seafood in the form a frozen mix made for this kind of recipe, you can opt for your favorite seafood or a blend that suits you. Even tender chunks of salmon or cod would fit nicely with this kind of dish. Make it yours. If you happen to have fresh lemon on hand, you can also serve it with a wedge or two to bring a little extra zing to the table.
A light salad to accompany this dish would be nice, as would some torn crusty bread to sop up any juices left on your plate after you've devoured your dinner. All that remains after that is a chilled glass of white wine to wash it all down and the smile that's inevitably going to linger on your face. Enjoy!
Spicy Seafood & Vegetable Pasta
- 8 ounces uncooked angel hair pasta - use gluten free as needed
- 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
- ⅛ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
- 4 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 pound mixed seafood - I used a blend of shrimp, bay scallops, mussels, and calamari
- 8 fresh asparagus spears, trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces
- ½ cup sliced fresh mushrooms
- ¼ cup halved cherry tomatoes
- 2 tablespoons chopped green onions
- ½ cup chicken broth
- 2 teaspoons Italian seasoning - I used Trader Joe's Aglio Olio Garlicky & Spicy Seasoning Blend
- ¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese
Cook the pasta according to the package directions.
Meanwhile, in a large skillet or wok, heat 1 tablespoon of the oil over medium-high heat; add the crushed red pepper flakes and cook for 1 minute or until lightly sizzling. Add the garlic and continue cooking until fragrant. Add the seafood; stir-fry until cooked, 3-5 minutes. Remove to a plate; keep warm.
In same skillet, stir-fry the next 4 ingredients (asparagus through green onions) in the remaining oil until the vegetables are crisp-tender, about 5 minutes. Add the broth and seasonings. Return the seafood to the pan.
Drain the pasta; add the pasta to the seafood mixture and toss gently. Cook and stir until heated through, 1-2 minutes. Sprinkle with the Parmesan cheese and stir gently until the cheese is melted. Serve immediately.
- Yields: 4 servings
- Preparation Time: 20 minutes