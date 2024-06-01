Spicy Seafood & Vegetable Pasta

Continuing with some clever recipes that use fresh seasonal asparagus and more, this time around I'm sharing a recipe that can get dinner on the table in 20 minutes and have an elegant meal awaiting you with time left to enjoy the gorgeous weather we're being greeted with on the regular.

While I opted for a pound of mixed seafood in the form a frozen mix made for this kind of recipe, you can opt for your favorite seafood or a blend that suits you. Even tender chunks of salmon or cod would fit nicely with this kind of dish. Make it yours. If you happen to have fresh lemon on hand, you can also serve it with a wedge or two to bring a little extra zing to the table.

A light salad to accompany this dish would be nice, as would some torn crusty bread to sop up any juices left on your plate after you've devoured your dinner. All that remains after that is a chilled glass of white wine to wash it all down and the smile that's inevitably going to linger on your face. Enjoy!