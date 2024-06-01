Cheesy Spinach Orzo

A creamy short pasta side dish is nearly always welcome at my table. Whether I'm serving it topped with tender chicken or alongside perfectly grilled ribs or some other clever pairing, it's always ready to make your meal shine.

What really makes this dish special is the slow simmering of the toasted orzo in broth and cream. This allows the pasta to take on a creamy texture without other thickeners, especially after your cheese is added. A note - try to get really nice cheese and very fresh spinach since they very much shines in this recipe.

I've been known to make a double batch of this glorious pasta just so I can have a small bowl of it for lunch. It's just the right kind of comfort food for me. In addition to the aforementioned chicken and ribs, this side dish is perfect for pairing with steaks, fish & seafood, and more. If you want to make it a main course, consider adding seared shrimp, scallops, or tofu to the top and make a light salad for the side. This one can play more than one instrument in your symphony of menus!