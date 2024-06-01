A creamy short pasta side dish is nearly always welcome at my table. Whether I'm serving it topped with tender chicken or alongside perfectly grilled ribs or some other clever pairing, it's always ready to make your meal shine.
What really makes this dish special is the slow simmering of the toasted orzo in broth and cream. This allows the pasta to take on a creamy texture without other thickeners, especially after your cheese is added. A note - try to get really nice cheese and very fresh spinach since they very much shines in this recipe.
I've been known to make a double batch of this glorious pasta just so I can have a small bowl of it for lunch. It's just the right kind of comfort food for me. In addition to the aforementioned chicken and ribs, this side dish is perfect for pairing with steaks, fish & seafood, and more. If you want to make it a main course, consider adding seared shrimp, scallops, or tofu to the top and make a light salad for the side. This one can play more than one instrument in your symphony of menus!
Cheesy Spinach Orzo
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- ½ teaspoon Italian seasoning
- 1 cup uncooked orzo pasta
- 2 cups chicken or vegetable broth
- 1 cup heavy cream
- ½ cup freshly grated parmesan cheese
- 2-3 cups fresh baby spinach
- Salt & pepper, to taste
Add the oil and butter to a large saucepan or deep sauté pan; melt the butter and warm the mixture over medium heat.
When the mixture is both melted and blended, add the garlic, Italian seasoning, and orzo. Cook for 2-3 minutes, stirring often to toast the orzo and infuse it with flavor.
Add the chicken or vegetable broth and cream. Once it starts to simmer, continue cooking for 10 minutes, uncovered, stirring often. You will likely need to turn the heat down a bit. You want it to gently simmer instead of furiously boil, and you don't want the liquid to reduce too much before the pasta has a chance to cook fully.
Once the pasta is cooked, remove the pot from the heat, stir in the parmesan cheese and spinach, and cover the pot for 3-5 minutes or until it has thickened to your liking. The orzo will absorb the liquid quickly, so if it still seems like there's too much liquid, just wait a little bit longer. Season the dish with salt & pepper as needed and serve.
- Yields: 4 servings
- Preparation Time: 25 minutes