Lemon Garlic Chicken Tenders

Lemon, garlic, and butter is a flavor trio that is on tap regularly in my kitchen - especially as the weather warms in Wisconsin. And when it comes to quick and versatile uses for this triad of culinary bliss, few recipes come through quite like the one featured this time around. Tender and quick-cooking chicken tenderloins get the ultimate flavor treatment and can be on the table in under a half hour!

A couple notes about the recipe, including some options for tweaks. First, if you do not have tenderloins, grab chicken breasts and slice them into strips to keep the cooking time about the same. Beyond that, I recommend sticking to the recipe and using fresh garlic and lemon juice to get the best flavor. If you happen to use salted butter, consider decreasing or eliminating the kosher salt in the recipe.

As for how to serve these beauties? If you are looking for hearty, serve them over your favorite pasta with a creamy sauce or atop a nice risotto or rice pilaf. For something picnic-ready, consider tucking them along with some fresh veggies into a wrap or a sandwich. And should you be lucky enough to have fresh greens and produce from the farmer's market, CSA box, or your garden, contemplate how lovely these tender morsels of chicken would be gracing the top of a fresh seasonal salad. However you choose to enjoy them, I hope they make your mouth happy and you delight in how quickly they can be ready to enjoy!