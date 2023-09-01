With September already upon us, making sure we take advantage of the weather by working in great grilling dishes is pretty important. And before summer's officially gone, I make sure I get ribs on the table one or two more times. This batch is first cooked in the Instant Pot with a fantastic rub worked into every nook and cranny of the ribs. Then they get grilled with a flavorful Asian BBQ sauce slathered on them. The result is nothing less than wonderful and the grilling step allows you an opportunity to grill sides to enjoy alongside these mouth-watering summer favorites.
Feel free to tweak how much or little red chili pepper flakes you add to the sauce. Beyond that, don't go with much in the way of changes. This is a nicely balanced blend of flavors and textures that come together in a few steps. Stick with the guide here and you won't be steered wrong. Trust me.
As you can see, I halved baby bok choy and added some fresh oyster mushrooms to the grill too. The same BBQ sauce you use for the ribs can be used to flavor other items you've added to the grill. Sometimes having a meal that came together on the same fire is just downright satisfying and this is definitely no exception. Enjoy!
Asian BBQ Spare Ribs
- 1 T. salt
- 1 T. granulated sugar
- 1 T. ground cumin
- 1 T. smoked paprika
- 1 T. ground black pepper
- ½ T. garlic powder
- ½ tsp. Chinese five spice powder
- 3 lbs. pork spare ribs (1 rack)
- ½ c. cider vinegar
- ½ c. water
- ⅔ cup teriyaki sauce
- 1-3 tsp. red chili pepper flakes, according to tastes
- ¼ cup soy sauce - dark preferred
- ¼ cup mirin
- 2 T. toasted sesame oil
- 4 T. honey
- 2 T. brown sugar - dark preferred
- 3 T. minced garlic
- 2 T. grated ginger
Mix the first 7 ingredients (salt through Chinese five spice powder) together in a bowl. Slice the ribs into 4-5 servings of 2-3 ribs each. Rub the mixture into the ribs, making sure all sides and edges of the ribs are well-coated.
Place the ribs on a rack inside your Instant Pot and carefully add the cider vinegar and water - do not pour either of these directly on the ribs. Set the Instant Pot to cook at high pressure for 20 minutes and allow the pot to release its pressure naturally for 15 minutes after the cycle ends.
While the ribs cook, place the remaining ingredients (teriyaki sauce through ginger) in a small saucepan and stir to combine. Heat over medium heat, stirring regularly, until the mixture is slightly bubbly and well combined. Turn off the heat and set aside.
When the ribs are done in the pressure cooker and the sauce has been made, take the ribs and sauce to your grill. Preheat the grill to medium-high heat (about 400°F) and place a cast iron grill plate on the grill. Add the ribs and close the cover; set a timer for 5 minutes. Turn the ribs after 5 minutes and brush the tops of the ribs generously with the sauce and close the cover; set a timer for 5 minutes. Repeat the cook and flip once more or until the ribs have been sauced on both sides and they have reached the tender interior and crisp exterior you prefer. Remove to a serving plater and serve with additional sauce and lots of napkins for cleanup!
- Yields: 4 servings
- Preparation Time: 50 minutes