Asian BBQ Spare Ribs

With September already upon us, making sure we take advantage of the weather by working in great grilling dishes is pretty important. And before summer's officially gone, I make sure I get ribs on the table one or two more times. This batch is first cooked in the Instant Pot with a fantastic rub worked into every nook and cranny of the ribs. Then they get grilled with a flavorful Asian BBQ sauce slathered on them. The result is nothing less than wonderful and the grilling step allows you an opportunity to grill sides to enjoy alongside these mouth-watering summer favorites.

Feel free to tweak how much or little red chili pepper flakes you add to the sauce. Beyond that, don't go with much in the way of changes. This is a nicely balanced blend of flavors and textures that come together in a few steps. Stick with the guide here and you won't be steered wrong. Trust me.

As you can see, I halved baby bok choy and added some fresh oyster mushrooms to the grill too. The same BBQ sauce you use for the ribs can be used to flavor other items you've added to the grill. Sometimes having a meal that came together on the same fire is just downright satisfying and this is definitely no exception. Enjoy!